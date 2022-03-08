Crme de la Mer launches new Lifting Contour Serum

Ayesha Muttucumaru 13 November 2013
get-the-gloss-creme-de-la-mer-serum

Luxe beauty brand Crème de la Mer is launching a new serum that promises to lift and sculpt. Ayesha Muttucumaru reports

Loss of density, dimension and definition – the phrase that Crème de la Mer is seeking to remove from our beauty glossaries for good with the launch of their new Lifting Contour Serum this January.

Four years in the making, the newest addition to the brand’s anti-ageing artillery claims to help re-sculpt and reshape contours which have been suffering the effects of gravity. Citing the current Shape Creation trend as inspiration, the movement has gained widespread popularity in Korea and Japan as beauty buyers search high and low for the key to finding the elusive ‘V’ shape and a more youthful and chiseled appearance. With the trend now moving towards our shores, it sounds like this product is set to hit our shelves at just the right time.

So who can use it? It’s recommended for anyone who’s noticed a loss of volume in their skin, who might be living in cities, are exposed to lots of pollution and are burning the candle at both ends. More specifically though, it’s best for those who are over 30 as that’s when levels of collagen and elastin noticeably start to decline.

Containing the brand’s trademark Miracle Broth (dubbed as ‘Red Bull for cells’) to renew, repair and harness cellular energy in cells’ regeneration, and Perennial Brown Algae (dubbed ‘the fountain of youth’), plus copper-rich Blue Algae and marine peptides, gravity could have finally met its match if this list of high-power ingredients is anything to go by.

They’ve also teamed up with A-list facialist Joanna Czech (the Esthetician of choice for Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett and Anna Wintour to name but a few) and have devised a unique Lifting Contour Massage soon to be released on their YouTube channel to be used with the gel-serum to achieve optimum results.

However, the battle against a sagging jawline doesn’t come cheap and the price of lift-off will set you back a whopping £230. So we have to ask, is it really worth the investment? We’ve enlisted one of our writers to try it out and report back; with a recommended eight weeks of usage suggested before the biggest changes are seen, we’ll make sure to keep you posted on our findings…


