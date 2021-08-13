Cryotherapy and skin-cooling beauty tools to sculpt, lift and tighten

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission.

Have you ever returned from a bracing walk in the great outdoors and noticed your skin looking firmer, glowier and altogether more healthy? You've got the cold to thank for that as it makes the blood vessels contract, creating a rosy-cheeked look straight out of a fairy tale. But with the weather finally heating up, a brisk outdoor walk isn't an option for a healthy glow.

Thankfully, skin treatment cryotherapy (or cold therapy as it's sometimes known) has the same effect without your fingers going numb. "Cryotherapy incites vasoconstriction, a process where the blood vessels (and to a degree, the facial muscles) contract," explains Dr Yannis Alexandrides, founder of 111Skin, which runs the 111Cryo cryotherapy-chamber in London's Harvey Nichols and also has a range of cryo-inspired skincare and tools (see below). Cryotherapy, he says "activates the production of collagen and elastin in the dermis and increases oxygen delivery, increasing the skin’s capacity to rejuvenate itself and appear more smooth, firm and toned.”

Cold therapy has long been a fixture in red carpet facials thanks to its ability to give instant visible results, lifting and tightening the skin, constricting pores as well as stimulating blood flow to give a visible glow. The cold dials down redness, calms inflammation and brightens a dull complexion. "Cold therapy can reduce swelling and inflammation by stimulating our lymph system and reducing fluid," confirms facialist Pamela Marshall. "Dark circles under the eye can also temporarily be reduced due to the constricting of blood vessels."

Cold therapy also mimics the biological response of an intense workout, according to Emily Buckwell, product expert at CurrentBody.com "It stimulates the cold receptors which stimulate blood flow to the epidermis, resulting in microcirculation in the area."

On top of that, it helps to release muscle tension in the face and jaw (we defy you not to say aaaah when you try one of the tools below) which is good news for expression lines and teeth grinding.

An ice cube to the face is nothing new. Russian Empress Catherine the Great (recently played on TV by Elle Fanning in The Great), was said to have applied ice cubes to her face, neck, and décolletage every morning to give her skin a radiant appearance. Kate Moss has said she submerges her face in a bowl of ice-cold water to brighten her complexion, a ritual also practised by Hollywood actress Jane Crawford. "While icing the face has many similar benefits to cryotherapy, it is a far weaker form of cryotherapy facials," explains Dr Yannis. "The temperature is weaker, the effects superficial and it can even dehydrate the skin (through transdermal water loss). A smart solution is to use cooling metal cryotherapy tools to massage the face, ones that don’t draw water to the surface like ice does and can be pressed against the face to incite muscular contraction (and hence a sculpted appearance).”

Word of warning, cold therapy can cause broken capillaries which contribute to thread veins so avoid cryotherapy if you’re prone to this.

Here are the cryotherapy tools we’re reaching for right now (save your ice cubes for your drinks).

Best budget cryotherapy: By Beauty Bay Facial Ice Roller, £12