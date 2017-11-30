Cult Beauty & Caroline Hirons are launching the ultimate Box of Dreams

Ayesha Muttucumaru 30 November 2017
carloline-hirons

And it’s gone right to the top of our Christmas wish-lists

With Christmas fast approaching, chances are you’ve been asked more than a few times what you’d like to find underneath the tree this year. If you often draw a blank when this happens (us too), may we put in a suggestion for Cult Beauty’s new Box of Dreams by Caroline Hirons? We’ve had a peek inside and its name couldn’t be more perfect for it.

Containing six full size products picked by the beauty expert, contents range from a high end cream cleanser to a super-charged serum and exfoliating essentials for a carefully curated collection of skincare goodies that’ll guarantee a very happy new year for whoever receives it. Going on sale next week, the box comes in at £220 BUT has a sizeable saving of 46% on the full price of the items to provide welcome value for money.

What’s inside? Here’s the lowdown on the products handpicked by Caroline. Sign up for the waitlist here .

Omorovicza Moor Cream Cleanser

A creamy detoxifying ‘mud,’ this hardworking cleanser works brilliantly as a wake-up call for tired skin on cold and dark winter mornings. Scented with peppermint and eucalyptus and containing calcium and magnesium, it sounds ideal for skin types feeling the effects of urban living.

Oskia Renaissance Mask

Ideal for when skin needs a more intensive treatment, this hybrid exfoliating mask and cleanser has numerous awards to its name - and for just reason. Radiance in a jar, it contains collagen-boosting MSM and lactic acid to leave skin softer and smoother.

DCL Penta-Peel Pads

Containing mandelic acid and AHAs, Caroline loves these pads for their ability to refine skin texture and counteract dullness. With each one saturated with the perfect cocktail of brightening ingredients, it takes the guesswork out of exfoliation.

NIOD Fractionated Eye Contour Concentrate

Tackling all manner of eye concerns from puffiness to fine lines, this potent eye treatment will be just what’s needed come January when tired peepers are partied out. Containing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid  and peptides, it helps address pigmentation and boost collagen production to leave lids and under eye bags looking in much better nick.

Leahlani Champagne Serum

Antioxidant rich and lightweight, this super serum hails from the shores of Kauai Hawaii. Enriched with chardonnay grapeseed oil, an essential oil blend of lavender, chamomile, rose geranium and orange and rooibos tea, it’s serves as a soothing serum upgrade for stressed out complexions.

May Lindstrom The Blue Cocoon

Compared by Caroline to a cashmere blanket, the name of this luxuriously textured balm says is all. Great for relieving dryness and redness, it contains blue tansy, a natural antihistamine and anti-inflammatory. Think of it as a hug in a tub for times when skin needs some help the most.

