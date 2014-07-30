The future of anti-ageing skincare with L'Oreal Paris

There’s a change afoot in the air of skincare. As our technology and exploration into beauty continues it seems there’s a movement away from invasive and complicated surgical treatments towards developing highly functioning creams and products that perform just as well, if not better.

Most recently and impressively are the two new skincare products created by L’Oreal Paris, designed to be used together to tackle the problems of ageing skin such as wrinkles, dark spots and loss of firmness. The beauty buzz for these creams comes after the results of the clinical trials demonstrated that women who had been trialing the new Revitalift products over 12 weeks presented a 16 per cent improvement in their overall skin quality, compared to just 13 per cent for those who received three sessions of pulsed laser treatment.

Hailed as revolutionary, this new regime from L’Oreal is as such the first of its kind to match the anti-ageing effects of costly and time-consuming salon photorejuvenation treatments that can be done from the comfort of your own home and for a fraction of the price.

For night use there’s the Revitalift Laser Renew Peeling Lotion Night which contains a combination of skin peeling agent’s along with a compound that prevents the lotion from becoming too acidic. Working to reduce dark spot formation and speed up skin cell turnover this product creates an overnight peeling effect. Alongside this is the Revitalift Laser Renew Global Care SPF25, a powerful sunscreen that protects the newly revealed layers of sensitive skin from the damaging effects of UVA rays. Again working to boost cell turnover this cream works to reduce and prevent skin wrinkling, fade existing dark spots and provide a deeply hydrating and nourishing treatment for the skin.

Fresh, light and with a delicate scent, we’re expecting big things from these creams and the more natural, youthful results they claim to achieve. As always though, here at GTG HQ we’re pro any products and treatments that allows us to dodge the needle, and at the rate the industry’s going it seems we'll be able to skip the surgical procedures altogether...

Revitalift Laser Renew Peeling Lotion Night , £24.99 and Revitalift Laser Renew Global Care SPF25 , £19.99, both available from Boots