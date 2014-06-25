Deep-clean pores with Antonia Burrell Cleansing Oil

With summer leaving us all clogged pores and melting makeup, our skin is crying out for a cleanse to rid it of the sun’s sweaty haze. Luckily for us, we’ve discovered Antonia Burrell’s Natural Glow Cleansing Oil, guaranteed to drive out dirt and leave us feeling fresh faced and radiant in minutes.

This face-friendly formula deep cleanses pores and removes stubborn impurities without being too harsh on your skin. With a few pumps and a quick massage, the formula turns milky and sinks slowly into the skin for a super smooth, moisture-rich feel. Natural Glow Cleansing Oil also doubles up as a makeup remover, making it this season’s bathroom summer essential.

The delicate blend of pore-refining Tuscan Cypress Oil and anti-bacterial Bitter Orange Oil ensures impurities and blemishes stay banished, while Tea Tree, Lavender and Castor Seed are used to purify the skin and calm irritation. A lick of lemon zest also brightens a fatigued face for a radiant and revitalised complexion. If you’re desperate to go deep with your cleanse this season, we recommend giving Antonia Burrell a go.

Antonia Burrell Natural Glow Cleansing Oil, £29.50, available to buy online at BeautyMart