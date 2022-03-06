The high-tech daily SPF that uses light to make your skin more radiant

We beauty shoppers are pretty high maintenance - now more than ever we want our products to have multiple uses, so that our cash can go further and our routines can be simpler. From high-performance foundations with skincare benefits to serums that tick more than one box, we expect more - and never is this truer than in the case of sun screen.

One of the less sexy products in our beauty #shelfies, it’s no longer enough for SPF to simply protect us from the sun; we also demand a shield against pollution, a luxurious texture and an even better finish. Such divas. Yes, when it comes to our skin we want it all - and that’s something Dermalogica’s latest launch taps into.

The new Prisma Protect SPF30 , £58, offers protection, hydration and radiance in one, so you can ditch the complicated 10-step morning routine and hit the snooze button for a little longer. Here’s why it’s such a high achiever no matter what your skin type…

You’re fully protected

Prisma Protect is the skincare equivalent of putting you in an impenetrable safety bubble, protecting you from all UV light as well as pollution and free radicals, both of which are an ever increasing problem thanks to our modern lifestyles. Octocrylene, octisalate, avobenzone and homosalate, popular and well-tolerated chemical filters, offer broad spectrum protection from burning UVB and the deeper penetrating and ageing UVA, while antioxidant-rich Japanese matcha tea shields against environmental aggressors and city air.