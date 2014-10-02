Design your own tin with STEAMCREAM

2 October 2014
get-the-gloss-steamcream-1

With the launch of their 2014 Design a Tin Competition, you could see your design on one of STEAMCREAM’s artistic limited edition tins

They’re the brains behind STEAMCREAM ’s ingenious ingredient fusing know-how, and the skincare brand have just launched their 2014 Design a Tin Competition, where one lucky winner will have the chance to see their design come to life on all-singing, limited edition packaging from the brand.

Committed to supporting both emerging and established artists worldwide, last year saw STEAMCREAM decorate their tins in a colourful mockingbird design, created by twenty-year-old architecture and design student Nadia Syaheera. Now in its sixth year, the annual competition allows the public to see their designs go global, being sold worldwide to beauty junkies and art lovers alike.

Launching yesterday and closing on the 14th November, the competition can be entered via the brand’s  Facebook page  or  website . The public will vote for their four favourite designs before a panel of judges are called upon to pick their winner. The lucky winner will be announced on the 21st November, and will see their design go global on a tin to be released for autumn 2015.


