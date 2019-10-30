Scare off dull skin with our charcoal face mask picks

If dressing-up, donning fangs and sipping on Bloody Marys isn't your thing this Halloween, you can still feel spooky in your slippers.



Activated charcoal is a powerful cleansing ingredient for congested, oily skin as it sticks to grime as is dries. When you wash it off it takes all that gunk with it - pollution, grime, makeup, dead skin cells and even SPF - that can all contribute to a dull complexion.



If you are staying in this Hallow’s Eve, take your pick from these at-home, black charcoal face masks. Fangs are optional. 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Lifting & Firming Treatment Mask, £38

This sheet mask with charcoal extract has been all over Instagram and is actually split into two halves with two very different formulas for specifically targeted skincare. Glycopeptides give the upper half of the mask a lifting effect to improve firmness and reduce the appearance of wrinkles around the forehead and eyes. The lower half contains collagen-stimulating actives to give plumpness to the jaw and cheeks. Buy online Exuviance Detox Mud Treatment, £43

Exuviance is fast becoming a skincare brand to be reckoned with. With 23 per cent activated charcoal in their Detox Mud Treatment, impurities and bacteria don't stand a chance. Slather all over face and neck and leave on for 5-15 minutes to let the charcoal work its magic. It also has 'high mineral content 'clay to absorb excess oil, making it a suitable choice for oily skins. Buy online Boscia Luminizing Black Mask, £27.50

Don't mistake this peel-off mask for the viral ones that are horrifically taking off girls' eyebrows on Instagram. This one will NOT do that. Instead, it will pull out impurities that hamper our skin's natural luminosity such as excess sebum and bacteria with its activated charcoal formula. You'll see results instantly and be left with glowing, clean skin. Buy online Shangpree Black Premium Modelling Mask, £12

Skincare brand Shangpree are the unsung heroes of the K-Beauty movement. This clarifying mask is infused with black gel to refine pores and active collagen powder to improve moisture retention and improve hydration. With its rubber feeling, it's fun to peel off. Buy online Sanctuary Spa Charcoal Bubble Sheet Mask, £5

Bubble masks can be a tad gimmicky (but who doesn't love seeing and feeling the gel turn to foam?). However, Sanctuary Spa has combined this one with charcoal and oxygen to deeply clean pores while providing plenty of hydration. Perfect for drier skins that suffer from breakouts, this mask will leave skin feeling moisturised and comforted. Buy online Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask, £22

Pollution and daily makeup and SPF can lead to heavily congested skin that's lacking in natural glow. To get it back, apply this active charcoal mask from Origins for 10 minutes and skin will be left feeling squeaky-clean and luminous. Buy online Lumity 4 in 1 Cleanse Nutrient Rich Skin Saviour, £55

This conquers four skincare concerns in one - it shifts makeup, cleanses skin, exfoliates and can be left on as a treatment mask. It contains 100 per cent natural ingredients including acai fruit oil, activated bamboo charcoal and camellia seed oil mean this botanical treatment is highly moisturising - great for drier skins looking for deep clean. Buy online No B.S Charcoal Detox Peel Off Mask, £54