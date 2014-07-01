Dolce & Gabbana launch skincare - and it’s gold standard

Dolce & Gabbana LOVE women. From their fitted, feminine designs to their elegant makeup range, the Italian designers stop at nothing to make women feel gorgeous. Really, it was only a matter of time before they set out to make women feel fantastic in their skin too.

Their new skincare line launches exclusively in Harrods on 7th July, and it covers all the bases to help you to achieve beautiful skin. The range has been years in the making (a labour of their love for women, if you will), and boasts extensively tested, scientifically advanced formulations thanks to the designers’ partnership with P&G Prestige.

Research by the company scientifically verified the three elements of great skin, namely a smooth texture, even tone and plump appearance, and Dolce & Gabbana designed their skincare products to help women to attain this golden trio. Speaking of gold, it just so happens to be an integral ingredient within the designers’ anti-ageing arsenal…

With two product lines within the range, Dolce & Gabbana have been nothing if not thorough in their quest for perfect skin. ‘Essential’ features purifying and perfecting skincare staples such cleansers, an exfoliator and UV protection, while their breakthrough ‘Aurealux’ line harnesses the power of the impressive sounding Gold Flavo-Silk Tricomplex™ to treat, nourish and visibly boost the skin’s apperance. The rigorous pharmaceutical approach to product development has reaped serious rewards - cosmetic dermatologist and Get The Gloss expert Dr Sam Bunting loved the lab research and results so much that she became official professional consultant to the skincare range:

“Aurealux Cream delivers tangible benefits but it goes further. It is the first and only product scientifically shown to stop and hold the attention of others, making captivating skin a reality. The high quality research and development that has gone into Dolce & Gabbana Skincare sets it apart. The properties of the exclusive Dolce & Gabbana Gold Flavo-Silk TricomplexTM, as demonstrated by extensive in-vitro and in-vivo testing, are impressive.”

90% of women also noticed a positive difference to their skin over a four week period - no mean feat. It’s not just the innovative gold elixir that restores the skin’s radiance, however, as the designers were of course keen to bottle some wholesome, homegrown ingredients. Italian olive oil was added to strenghten the skin’s defences, while vitamins within wheat inspired the addition of vitamin B3, which is water-soluble and boosts everything from moisture levels to the rate at which the skin exfoliates.

The sleek, curvaceous packaging was also designed as a homage to women - everything down to the soft texture of the boxes is a celebration of the female form. If that’s not dedication, we don’t know what is.

Available from 7th July at Harrods and Harrods.com , with prices ranging from £23 to £110.