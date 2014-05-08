Dove launches premium beauty at Selfridges

One of the things that makes body-loving brand Dove so iconic is its caring approach to skincare. Never one to rest on its laurels, the company has teamed up with Selfridges to launch three collections for the store’s Beauty Project in May 2014. Each has been specially developed by dermatologists to target beauty solutions such as dry skin and dark underarm marks.

The gorgeous collections include the DermaSeries range, a skincare range for dry and sensitive skin . The DermaSeries range is a mix of five cleansers and creams combining fatty acids, glycerin and natural emulsifiers, which work within the deepest layers of your skin to help it retain water and boost its natural cell renewal. The products are ultra-mild and non-irritating and as well as providing a solution for dry skin, they are intensely rich and feel great to use.

For unsightly dark marks, Dove is launching the new True Tone underarm dark mark eraser, a night treatment to get your underarms looking their best, if you should so need. The cream absorbs easily into the skin to reduce discolouration and encourage repair, leaving you free to flaunt that bikini body safe in the knowledge that even your underarms are bang on trend.