New anti-perspirants from Dove: the most skin-friendly yet?

When it comes to skincare for your underarms, should you care? After all, they’re hardly ever on display. However, considering the amount of punishment we put them through on a daily basis, perhaps it’s high time that we did.

Our underarms are among the most sensitive areas of our bodies due to our endeavours to keep them stubble and sweat-free - yet they’re also among the most neglected according to new findings from Dove. Leaving skin dry and damaged (the studies also highlight that up to 36% of what we shave off is actually skin!), our choice of post-shave or shower products often don’t meet their distinct needs, with many of us prioritising perspiration-prevention over skincare. Is it possible to have soft skin and sweat-control at the same time? According to Dove’s latest anti-perspirant formula, you no longer have to choose.

What’s new?

Having reformulated its entire anti-perspirant range (sprays, roll ons, the lot), the 29-product, eight-range collection is designed to be the brand’s most skin-friendly yet. A culmination of four years of research and development, the new line-up boasts the same skincare ingredients used in luxury face creams (alongside its signature ¼ moisturising cream formula), 48 hour sweat protection and a scent developed by global fragrance house, Givaudan, known for its world-renowned Perfumery School and expertise within the field.

Does it deliver though? I put the newest additions to the Dove Go Fresh range, the Go Fresh Pear and Aloe Vera anti-perspirant spray , from £2.99, and roll on , £2.30, through their paces to see if they could provide skin softness without compromising on sweat-control.