What derms get done: Dr Anjali Mahto on the skin treatments that deliver

The movement to make social media a less filtered space has made huge strides in the last year. And dermatologists have had a lot to do with that. Pros such as Dr Anjali Mahto use their platforms to not just share their expertise, but also their personal skincare experiences, to show people that they’re not alone and to de-stigmatise chronic inflammatory skin concerns. Her posts aren’t just insightful, but relatable too.

“I am not a perfect dermatologist with perfect skin and nor do I aspire to be - it’s what makes me human,” Dr Mahto wrote underneath a makeup and filter-free selfie that she posted last year. Having had cystic acne for the last 25 years - first as a teenager and now intermittently as she approaches 40 - she tells me that she’s come to terms with the fact that she will never have glowing, flawless skin, but is in a place where she’s made peace with that. Things have become more manageable since completing her ninth course of Roaccutane a couple of years ago, although she is still prone to breakouts. What are the treatments and products that have helped her along the way? We caught up with Dr Mahto to find out, and to ask how she meets her changing skincare needs as she gets older.

What’s your skincare philosophy?

I believe less is more. Just because there are 50 different ingredients on the market, it doesn't mean we need to use all 50 of them. I think it’s about picking ingredients wisely that have multipurpose functions. The second thing is to make sure you don't get sucked into believing that the cost of a product is by any means a marker of its effectiveness!

What non-surgical treatments do you have?

I’ve had two sessions of ultherapy in the past carried out on my lower face, jawline and upper neck. It’s a skin tightening device that uses heat and ultrasound to tighten and lift up any tissue laxity.

I also like chemical peels, I find they’re an effective way for exfoliating the skin, removing congestion such as blackheads, and generally brightening up the skin.

Lastly, I had laser treatment for my acne scarring some years ago. I had one session and was pleased with the results. I still have scarring on my left cheek but it doesn't bother me so I decided not to have any more.

Any injectables?

I have had Botox two or three times over the past few years. The last time was about a year ago. Each time was on a whim more than anything else. I don't have many forehead or frown lines and my crow’s feet don't bother me in the slightest, so I have no desire at present to get them treated.

I have also had injectable filler in my upper cheeks to help lift my nasolabial folds. I like the results and have no doubt I will have it done again.