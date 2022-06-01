Masterclass: simplify your skincare routine - the only ingredients you need with with aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack

10 May 2022
dr-david-jack-masterclass

Discover what a healthy skincare routine should really look like at our online event and get a goodie bag worth £89 and a free £150 skin consultation. But hurry, spaces are limited! Also available on catch-up

Feeling overwhelmed by how many different products and skin ingredients there are out there? Totally confused by which products you should be using for what and in which order? Us too! That’s why we’ve invited aesthetic doctor,  Dr David Jack  to tell us what we should be doing with our skincare regimes, what we shouldn’t be doing and everything in-between.

During this unmissable masterclass, Dr David will be joining us from his Harley Street clinic to discuss why a better skincare regime doesn’t always mean using more, and how you can streamline and declutter your routine with his ‘A: antioxidants, B: (sun)block, C: cleanse’ approach. We will cover which skincare ingredients you need to be using for specific skin issues, finding out about the at-home rituals and skin techniques he swears by and why feeding your body from the inside out with supplements is key for optimal skin health.

And, of course, there will be time for a Q&A with Dr David at the end of the session so get your skincare questions ready and join us for a fun evening of skincare know-how and a fabulous goodie bag.

What’s included in your ticket:

You will receive a goodie bag* worth £89 containing:

Dr David Jack Good Morning Advanced Antioxidant Serum worth £89  - this award-winning serum contains everything your skin needs for a great day: brightening vitamin C, strengthening niacinamide, detoxifying glutathione and balancing azelaic acid.

20% discount code for all Dr David Jack products (to be shared during the masterclass).

FREE 15min free consultation (on Zoom or in-person) with Dr David Jack’s Skincare Specialist, Izabella Pawlitka worth £150.

Once we sell out of goodie bag tickets - so make sure you're speedy - you can purchase an event ticket for £6 which will include a discount code for Dr David Jack products and the 15 minute consultation.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday 7th June, 8-8.45pm GMT

Ticket price: £30 with goodie bag, £6 with skincare consultation and discount only

Where: join via video link

Sign up now via Eventbrite

*Please note that goodie bags can only be shipped to UK addresses. Goodie bags are shipped by Dr David Jack, which makes every effort to ensure your products arrive ahead of time.


