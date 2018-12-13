What derms get done: Dr Justine Kluk on the treatments she really rates

Dermatologists spend large parts of their days advising the general public about the tweaks to their regimes that will make their complexions healthier, clearer and smoother. But what do they do themselves when their own skincare concerns flare up? One industry expert who’s been refreshingly honest about her experiences is Dr Justine Kluk - her Instagram posts not only shed light on the ups and downs of having acne, but also show how being a skincare pro doesn’t make you immune to breakouts.

“I have suffered with acne for the past 24 years and it still manages to sneak up on me unannounced every now and then, disrupting life when there are lots of other important things to be getting on with,” she wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “...the truth is that Consultant Dermatologists are human too and my own experience means that I can absolutely relate to others without judgement because I know how rubbish it feels to turn up for work with a spotty face firsthand. It makes me even more determined to kick acne’s butt for everyone else.” We caught up with Dr Kluk to talk all things skincare and to find out more about the treatments and products she rates for all-round good skin health. Could you tell us more about your personal skincare concerns? I have suffered with acne since I was about 12 years old so this is easily my primary skin concern. I’m now 36 which means I am among the 15 to 20 per cent of women over 25 who suffer with adult acne. Thankfully, intermittent prescription treatment and good skincare practices mean that I have largely been able to keep my breakouts under control over the past few years. Pregnancy has presented me with a new challenge though, as my spots have returned with a vengeance however, having advised many women with acne during pregnancy over the years, I’m following my own advice and things seem to be settling down again. How does your skincare routine tackle your concerns? I use a mild gel or cream cleanser in the morning, such as Avene Extremely Gentle Cleanser , £10.50, or Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser , £8.99. I squeeze a 10 pence sized blob into my hands and massage it into wet skin with clean fingertips before patting my face dry gently. I don’t use a grainy scrub or any devices to exfoliate my skin as these increase redness and swelling from inflamed spots. I follow this with Skinceuticals Phloretin CF antioxidant serum , £150, spreading four to five drops over my entire face, neck and décolleté. It’s important to me to maintain the anti-ageing component of my skincare routine during pregnancy, and vitamin C-based antioxidants help reduce collagen breakdown that leads to skin sagging and wrinkle formation. They also help regulate skin pigmentation which can become problematic in pregnancy. I find that many serums are oily and exacerbate acne, but this one doesn’t.

I am currently applying a prescription strength azelaic acid cream next in the mornings. Azelaic acid reduces pore clogging and also has a direct anti-inflammatory effect, so can be helpful for keeping spots in check. It should only be used after consultation with a consultant dermatologist in pregnancy to weigh up the benefits and risks and ensure it is safe for the baby. I follow this with a broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF30 or 50, such as Jan Marini Physical Protectant , £53, or Heliocare XF Gel , £28. Having completed a fellowship in skin cancer after finishing my dermatology specialist training, I am very careful about protecting my skin from UV radiation all year round to reduce my skin cancer risk and prevent premature skin ageing.

In the evenings, I remove my makeup with Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Water , £10.80, or Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water for sensitive skin, £4.99, and follow this with the same cleanser I use in the morning.

Retinol and other vitamin A-based creams are off-limits during pregnancy, so I am currently using a glycolic acid-based product in the evenings instead. My go-to is Skinceuticals Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight , £80. I apply a pea-sized amount to my face, avoiding the area directly around my eyes, and another pea-sized amount to my neck and chest. Glycolic acid brightens and smooths my skin and helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

I leave the glycolic acid to soak in for 15 to 30 minutes and then apply Medik8 Liquid Peptides , £45, generously all over my face, neck and décolleté for its hydrating, collagen boosting and skin plumping benefits.