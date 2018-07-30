Dr Roebuck’s: the 'clean beauty’ Aussie brand to have on your radar

Australia has given us a lot of great things over the years - Home & Away, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth...the list goes on. And great skincare is another. From the botanical scents of Aesop to the internet breaking Sand & Sky, our friends from Down Under have delivered some top notch beauty products over the years, and another which is set to make a lasting impression on UK shores goes by the name of Dr Roebuck’s.

Big in Australia, the brand has just launched exclusively at Space NK in the UK and is set for a multi-retailer rollout later on in the year. It’s also undergone a pretty humungous makeover - think new Instagram-worthy packaging and new names but formulas that still stick to the ‘clean beauty’ ethos that has seen it attract a cult following back in Oz. We know, we know, it’s a controversial term, but an ethos reflected by the brand’s ‘minimal ingredients, maximum results’ approach and lengthy list of free-froms. All 19 of its products are (*takes a deep breath*) free of parabens, sulphates and gluten, are cruelty-free and, with the exception of the Tama Mask (which contains sustainably sourced manuka honey), are completely vegan. They’re also free of BPA, petrochemicals, fillers and synthetic fragrances and dyes too.

So that’s what you won’t find in them. As for what you will find, they’re all about nutrient-dense Aussie goodies such as AHA-rich caviar lime and kakadu plum (which contains 50 times more vitamin C than an orange) and high performance actives like low molecular hyaluronic acid .

What’s also really interesting about the company is its backstory. Created by twin sisters Kim Devin and Zoe Kelly, the brand was inspired by their physician parents, who created an at-home blended formula to treat the sisters’ eczema when they were kids. This formula is key to the range. Co-founder Zoe, with her scientific background and Master’s in Medical Bioethics from the University of Sydney Medical School, develops all of the brand’s proprietary formulations, relying on clinical data behind every ingredient she chooses. The brand may be more natural-leaning in its roots, but its portfolio of products is also science-driven too.

So what should you try? There’s something for a wide range of skin types and concerns, but their hydrators and exfoliators were particular favourites of ours. Here are our five current go-tos.

No Worries Hydrating Face Moisturizer, £30 for 50ml