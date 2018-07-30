Dr Roebuck’s: the 'clean beauty’ Aussie brand to have on your radar

Ayesha Muttucumaru 30 July 2018
dr-roebucks

With their ‘minimal ingredients, maximum results’ philosophy and antioxidant-rich Australian ingredients, Space NK’s new ‘less is more’ brand is set for big things. From what makes it different to what to buy, we’ve done the homework so you don’t have to

Australia has given us a lot of great things over the years - Home & Away, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth...the list goes on. And great skincare is another. From the botanical scents of Aesop to the internet breaking Sand & Sky, our friends from Down Under have delivered some top notch beauty products over the years, and another which is set to make a lasting impression on UK shores goes by the name of Dr Roebuck’s.

Big in Australia, the brand has just launched exclusively at Space NK in the UK and is set for a multi-retailer rollout later on in the year. It’s also undergone a pretty humungous makeover - think new Instagram-worthy packaging and new names but formulas that still stick to the ‘clean beauty’ ethos that has seen it attract a cult following back in Oz. We know, we know, it’s a controversial term, but an ethos reflected by the brand’s ‘minimal ingredients, maximum results’ approach and lengthy list of free-froms. All 19 of its products are (*takes a deep breath*) free of parabens, sulphates and gluten, are cruelty-free and, with the exception of the Tama Mask (which contains sustainably sourced manuka honey), are completely vegan. They’re also free of BPA, petrochemicals, fillers and synthetic fragrances and dyes too.

So that’s what you won’t find in them. As for what you will find, they’re all about nutrient-dense Aussie goodies such as AHA-rich caviar lime and kakadu plum (which contains 50 times more vitamin C  than an orange) and high performance actives like low molecular hyaluronic acid .

What’s also really interesting about the company is its backstory. Created by twin sisters Kim Devin and Zoe Kelly, the brand was inspired by their physician parents, who created an at-home blended formula to treat the sisters’ eczema  when they were kids. This formula is key to the range. Co-founder Zoe, with her scientific background and Master’s in Medical Bioethics from the University of Sydney Medical School, develops all of the brand’s proprietary formulations, relying on clinical data behind every ingredient she chooses. The brand may be more natural-leaning in its roots, but its portfolio of products is also science-driven too.

So what should you try? There’s something for a wide range of skin types and concerns, but their hydrators and exfoliators were particular favourites of ours. Here are our five current go-tos.

No Worries Hydrating Face Moisturizer, £30 for 50ml

Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this refreshing and replenishing face cream enriched with hyaluronic acid, macadamia oil and rosehip oil leaves skin softer, suppler and non-greasy.

Buy online

Nuddy Ultra Hydrating and Repair Creme, £35 for 50ml

This richer textured option’s ideal for particularly parched skin types. It’s also great to take on a plane to help offset the drying effects of in-cabin air con.

Buy online

Bondi Hydrating Mist, £22 for 100ml

This hydrating boost in a bottle’s cocktail of cooling and brightening ingredients (cucumber extract, vitamin C-rich kakadu plum and aloe vera) leaves skin glowing.

Buy online

Daintree AHA Brightening Mask, £25 for 50ml

If your skin’s showing the signs of city excess, this weekly exfoliating treatment’s a good choice for you. Enriched with AHA-rich caviar lime and kakadu plum, it helps slough off dead skin cells and improves texture and tone. Ensure that you give it a good shake before using it though.

Buy online

True Blue Ultimate Hydrating Serum, £46 for 30ml

This gel serum boosts more than just moisture levels. Containing hyaluronic acid along with aloe vera and coenzyme Q10, it helps soften fine lines and leaves skin bouncier and springier.

Buy online

Read more: Contactless at the ready - this new Boots skincare range starts at £4

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More