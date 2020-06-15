Dr Sam Bunting’s first daily serum is here – and it’s bringing serious glow for all skin tones

Have you ever felt despondent about the fact you're using endless 'glow-giving' serums and yet somehow your skin is still lacklustre? You're not alone. Dr Sam Bunting created her first-ever day serum, Flawless Brightly Serum, £44, in response to exactly this gripe – after hearing countless Harley Street patients express disappointment about using so many actives in their skincare routine yet still seeing no results.

Flawless Brightly Serum has been designed to tackle dull, lacklustre skin, with the hero ingredient of gently exfoliating azelaic acid (which has a host of other benefits too) and brightening vitamin C. Bakuchiol and niacinamide are also in the mix, giving the serum serious brightening powers; bakuchiol banishes blemishes while niacinamide evens out skin tone and strengthens the skin barrier.

there are 5 levels of glow: surface texture, hydration, pigmentation, redness and collagen ‘bounce-back

The secret to bright skin it tackling what Dr Sam call the five levels of glow.

"I think people assume bright skin is just about reducing pigmentation but it’s actually a lot more than that," Dr Sam tells us. "There are five levels of glow: surface texture, hydration, pigmentation, redness and collagen ‘bounce-back’. The four key active ingredients in the serum target them all."

"They actives also work together to unclog pores, calm blemishes and redness and stimulate collagen production. I really wanted to produce a 'daytime warrior' – lots of power in one single layer for a time-efficient morning routine."

Black and Asian skins, which can experience dullness, ashiness, post-blemish pigmentation and melasma will particularly love this serum, suggests Dr Sam, as it contains six different ways of tackling pigmentation.

This fragrance-free and non-comedogenic serum was three years in the making and took 34 versions to get it perfect and the products we're left with is rather impressive. It uses stronger percentages of high-performing ingredients in a single formula – your bathroom shelf is about to get a lot less cluttered.

The reason we get excited about a new Dr Sam product is that it's formulated directly from her clinical experience as a cosmetic dermatologist, working day-to-day with skin concerns as well as conversations on her vocal Facebook group. She formulates based on what people need and while making skincare as uncomplicated as possible. Her philosophy is using simple 'perfected' basics (cleanser, moisturiser, SPF) with serums featuring 'amplified actives' – powerful problem-solving ingredients that work synergistically.

It's the seventh release from Dr Sam's skincare range, following her Flawless Lip treatment which landed in February of this year (a simpler time!), so with several other products under her belt including a Flawless Daily Sunscreen , and a Flawless Nightly Serum with retinoid why did this one take 34 attempts to get it right? "Brightly is 18 per cent actives using four different ingredients so my chemist had to keep tweaking it to get everything to behave within the formula and to get the base silky-smooth and easy to layer – otherwise it just wouldn't have worked for a morning product," explains Dr Sam.