This new 4-in-1 night serum takes the guesswork out of retinoids

Victoria Woodhall 9 June 2019
dr-sam-nightly-serum

Confused as to how to use this powerhouse anti-ager and which other actives you can combine with it? Then Dr Sam Bunting's new serum can't come soon enough for you...

Gone are the days when we bought skincare based on a notion of skin type – dry, oily or combination. Where five years ago we hadn’t heard of targeted ingredients such as niacinamide  or retinol , now actives that address our specific skin concerns such as redness , acne , pigmentation  or dark circles  play are front of mind in the way we shop. But that brings with it the issue of what goes with what – a bit like mixing Mediterranean spices with an Asian sauce, there’s massive potential for a hot mess. And when your skin is at stake, you can’t just scrape the evidence in the bin.

Dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting has seen this confusion among her clients and on her Facebook group and today launches a new serum that takes the guesswork out combining your actives and at the same time packs maximum power into your overnight skincare regime.

Dr Sam’s Flawless Nightly Serum, £39 is formulated to address the most common scenario she sees: adults with breakout-prone skin who are bothered by the signs of premature ageing.

It combines four key actives – a retinoid, azelaic acid , bakuchiol  and niacinamide  - in potent percentages, that don’t clash and remain gentle enough for problem skin. It’s her first active product and adds to the hugely successful three basics - Dr Sam’s Flawless Cleanser and the Flawless Moisturiser  and her Flawless Daily Sunscreen.

This is her fourth product and comes in response to feedback from her Facebook group and her clients. She's even started a YouTube series dedicated to offering advice and tips on how to use retinoids. Even though retinoids are the most effective group of actives in use according to Dr Sam, 50 per cent of respondents in her Facebook group said they struggled with them.

“Problems like irritation, dryness and how to use them safely in summer affected more than half of those experiencing the struggle,” she said. “And there was anxiety too around how best to use them and, importantly, how to combine them safely with other ingredients”.

She could sense clients' relief in clinic when she prescribed them a simple routine. And now she's bottled it.

As with all her products the dosage instructions are idiot proof. To apply the Flawless Nightly Serum (which incidentally is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic) apply half a pump every other night and build up to one pump a night avoiding the eyes and lips and is easily absorbed.

What’s in the Flawless Nightly Serum?

* 2% Granactive Retinoid. “The stable ester of gold-standard tretinoin. It clears out pores, softens crinkles and improves clarity,” says Dr Sam.

* 5% Azelaic Acid. “The yeast extract that tackles redness, blemishes and pigmentation.”

* 1% Bakuchiol. “The seed extract that behaves like a retinoid, helping blemish-prone skin and premature ageing.”

* 10% Niacinamide. “The barrier-boosting, pore-unclogging vitamin that makes skin like retinoids better.”

It’s a rather pretty pastel yellow colour, feels luxurious and lotion-like and depending on how thirsty your skin is, you might not need a moisturiser on top, but it’s easily combinable with Dr Sam’s moisturiser or any moisturiser that doesn't contain actives.

So many women ask us here at Get The Gloss, which serum they should be using and it’s always hard to provide a one-size-suits-most response. But I think in the Flawless Nightly Serum we might just have our answer.

Buy Dr Sam’s Flawless Nightly Serum £39 at  drsambunting.com


