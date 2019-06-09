This new 4-in-1 night serum takes the guesswork out of retinoids

Gone are the days when we bought skincare based on a notion of skin type – dry, oily or combination. Where five years ago we hadn’t heard of targeted ingredients such as niacinamide or retinol , now actives that address our specific skin concerns such as redness , acne , pigmentation or dark circles play are front of mind in the way we shop. But that brings with it the issue of what goes with what – a bit like mixing Mediterranean spices with an Asian sauce, there’s massive potential for a hot mess. And when your skin is at stake, you can’t just scrape the evidence in the bin.

Dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting has seen this confusion among her clients and on her Facebook group and today launches a new serum that takes the guesswork out combining your actives and at the same time packs maximum power into your overnight skincare regime.

Dr Sam’s Flawless Nightly Serum, £39 is formulated to address the most common scenario she sees: adults with breakout-prone skin who are bothered by the signs of premature ageing.

It combines four key actives – a retinoid, azelaic acid , bakuchiol and niacinamide - in potent percentages, that don’t clash and remain gentle enough for problem skin. It’s her first active product and adds to the hugely successful three basics - Dr Sam’s Flawless Cleanser and the Flawless Moisturiser and her Flawless Daily Sunscreen.

This is her fourth product and comes in response to feedback from her Facebook group and her clients. She's even started a YouTube series dedicated to offering advice and tips on how to use retinoids. Even though retinoids are the most effective group of actives in use according to Dr Sam, 50 per cent of respondents in her Facebook group said they struggled with them.