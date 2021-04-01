Drunk Elephant’s first new serum in 8 years is here and it's an age-proofing powerhouse

Drunk Elephant skincare never fails to give us a bit of a frisson, and its upcoming drop, Protinini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum , £69 has added excitement, as its the first new serum since the brand was founded in 2013.

(Quick recap: DE is known for its free-from ethos, outlawing what it calls the 'Suspicious Six' ingredients, which it believes are at the root of almost every skin issue: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes, SLS, although not all formulators share this view. What its products lack in sensory experience from fragrance and smooth silicone texture, they makes up for in funky neon packaging and fun names).

While Drunk Elephant avoids language around ageing – it prefers to call Protinini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum "skin-strengthening and firming" tackling "multiple signs of damage" – if you have mature skin, like me, this light milky gel will tick many of your boxes. I look for serums that hydrate, plump, improve texture, add a little exfoliation and tackle my sun damage, and this one, which drops on 1 April (no joke), does it all.

Fans of Drunk Elephant, which recently launched in Boots , will be familiar with the Protini name; this serum sits in the same family as the Protini Polypeptide Cream , £57. It uses the same has a peptide and plant growth factor complex, but with two more peptides added (a total of 11) and double the strength. Peptides are signalling or 'cell-communicating ingredients made of amino acids that tell the deeper layers of your skin to do things such as produce more collagen.