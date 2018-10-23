What you need to know about the huge Drunk Elephant price cuts

If you’ve never heard of Drunk Elephant , a stampede arrived in the UK as of earlier this month. The cult US skincare brand, the quirky name of which will all be explained, is famed for its pared back yet effective product range, brightly accented packaging and avoidance of the ‘suspicious six’ (fragrance and dyes, silicones, drying alcohol, essential oils, chemical screens and SLS ). The product range is also, it must be said, undeniably pricey, which is why this week's news that UK prices will be reduced at British retailers in line with US pricing is tidings of great joy for current and would be Drunk Elephant fans.

Both Space NK and Cult Beauty announced on Tuesday that product prices will be decreased, and it's not an insignificant markdown either - Protini Polypeptide Cream , as described below, has fallen from an original price point of £68 to £57, our favourite light as air B Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum has had a price cut from £52 to £44 and C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream is now £10 cheaper than it was at launch (£54 rather than £64). The most significant saving to be had is on the brightening, exfoliating T.L.C Framboos Glycolic Night Serum which has decreased in price by a hefty £21. At £76 it's still no steal, but it's pricing on a par with everywhere else in the world, which is only just given how much we're devouring Drunk Elephant already. Speaking of which, if you filled up your basket pre-price cut, you've not been forgotten either, as both Space NK and Cult Beauty will be refunding the difference on any products purchased at the original cost price, as Cult Beauty co-founder and co-CEO Alexia Inge explained to Instagram beauty collective Estée Laundry:

"At Cult Beauty we will be reducing our pricing as of today and refunding everyone who purchased since we launched on the 2nd October. It’s quite a process after three weeks of sales so please bear with us. We will make sure everyone is refunded the difference in the next month.”

As for why the prices were sky high in the first place, Alexia told us that technical discrepancies played a part and that she worked personally with the Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson to address the problem quickly:

“This was a matter of a new brand embarking on its first foray into a new market and making a mistake with their pricing, this was mostly due to confusion around VAT and worry about the costs of setting up in a new continent.

"Tiffany and I had long conversations about what would be the best thing to do to correct this, working out the logistics as quickly as possible and in fact building new tech to be able to do this. I find it incredibly refreshing to work with a brand that owns their mistake in this way, we all trip up at times, but few will correct them so quickly or publicly. As you can imagine with all of the excitement around this brand finally arriving, the sales have been mega, so we’ve got thousands of refunds to process (we have asked for 28 days grace to get through them all and people have been really understanding).

"I really didn’t know how our customers would react to this as we don’t have any precedent and they’ve been super supportive...but then, who doesn’t love an unexpected rebate!”

Similarly, Space NK issued a statement to customers confirming that as well as readjusting Drunk Elephant skincare pricing the retailer will refund the price difference to anyone who bought a Drunk Elephant product before 23rd October.