Life’s an itch: one eczema sufferer on why she’s ditching topical steroids

To steal a line from the well-known rhyme, when my skin is good, it’s very very good; when it’s bad, it’s truly horrid. I’m lucky in that when people meet me, their first reaction when I say I have sensitive skin is ‘But your skin looks great!’ as if being sensitive means I should be covered in spots or red-raw from scratching.

These days there are far more of the good, thanks to my well-practised patch testing routine for new products and my ever-increasing knowledge of what to look for in an INCI list, and so most of the time to look at me you wouldn’t know that my skin isn’t, for want of a better word, ‘normal’; and yet meet me on the day of a reaction or stress-related rash and it becomes all too clear. I never take the better days for granted because I have to stay vigilant (last week I suddenly developed an itchy, ugly rash on my hand - turns out my skin didn’t like a lipstick I was swatching earlier that day. FFS) and because I know what it is to feel like your skin is crawling, sometimes for weeks on end, and would do anything to avoid it.

So when I first met Zainab Danjuma, a vlogger with severe eczema , at an event earlier this year I could empathise - and yet it made me realise just how hard it can be if your skin affliction is far more constant and visible; suddenly my own sensitive skin problems paled in comparison. After hearing how 29-year-old Zainab had been dealing with eczema her whole life, I headed to YouTube to watch her videos about the condition and was inspired by how open and emotional she was; you can see from her comments that living with this kind of eczema day in, day out is all too common, and I was fascinated by her recent decision to begin topical steroid withdrawal after years of relying on them to manage and control her skin.

If you suffer with eczema or have ever felt your confidence knocked by another skin condition, I urge you to watch - Zainab is honest, relatable and a breath of fresh, unfiltered air in a sea of flawless-looking beauty vloggers who produce product reviews out of a love for the topic, rather than a need for a solution to their problematic skin. Both deserve an audience, but with so many of us sensitive types going through the same things, there’s something about seeing real life coverage of skin issues that makes you feel less alone on those bad days (which is why My Pale Skin and Talonted Lex have captivated their audiences for acne and rosacea respectively).

I predict a YouTube star in the making, but before you click off to view her channel for yourself, I caught up with Zainab to find out which products she swears by during a flare, why she’s given up topical steroids and her advice for anyone who decides to do the same…

How long have you had eczema?

I've had it my whole life. My mum took me to the doctors when I was about six months old because she was concerned about how dry and patchy my skin was.

When did you start your YouTube channel?

I started my channel on the 22nd May 2017, and my first video was to celebrate National Curly Hair day. The video showed my journey with my hair because for many years I used to straighten it so much, I had completely ruined my curl pattern. When I made the video I was about three years into my natural hair journey.

Even though my channel started with a lot of hair videos, I knew at some point I was going to make a video about my eczema - how could I not! It took up so much of my life. I made a video about allergies that July, followed by my eczema video, uploaded in September 2017. Since then, my channel has been mostly focused on skin.

I have perfectly normal skin on about 80% of my body... just waiting for the other 20% to catch up!

How does your skin feel most of the time?

Itchy! I don't think there is a single moment where I am completely itch free. My itching is quite localised to my arms and neck now, so I can't really complain too much. I do suffer from dryness too but again, it’s very localised. I have perfectly normal skin on about 80% of my body... just waiting for the other 20% to catch up!

What usually causes flare-ups in your eczema?

Foods I'm allergic to and sweat. I can also say stress too, I find that when I'm stressed or upset I tend to scratch quite viciously.

How do your food allergies affect your skin?

I suffer from Oral Allergy Syndrome so a lot of food I'm allergic to, I immediately react when they touch my lips or enter my mouth. It’s mostly raw fruits like bananas, apples or cherries that set me off. I get a tingling or throbbing sensation in my lips and gums and my throat feels tickly. Peanuts give me a really strong reaction (not lethal but extremely uncomfortable) and after the tingling in the mouth, my lips swell up and my whole body gets covered in a bumpy red rash. It goes away after about four hours, but my skin can appear irritated for a couple of days after.

How does the weather affect your skin?

I will always prefer the cold because sweating is a major trigger for me. Cold weather makes my skin dry, but I can combat that with cream. Sweating is mostly unavoidable. It collects under my chin, between my thighs and the folds of my arms and knees. If my skin is already broken, it stings as well. Sweating tends to make me itch, and since the skin is wet, I can do more damage to myself by scratching. So there’s a cycle because once I scratch too much, the stinging starts!

I stopped my creams cold turkey. Within three days my whole neck had swollen up, patches on my face became redder and by the end of the week my skin was shedding

Why did you decide to begin topical steroid withdrawal?