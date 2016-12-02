Enjoy an exclusive evening of pampering and shopping at The House of ELEMIS

It’s a Christmas shopping event not to be missed
We’ve teamed up with one of our favourite skincare brands, ELEMIS, and their luxurious Mayfair townhouse, The House of ELEMIS, for a special evening of pre-Christmas treats and shopping on Tuesday 13th December.
The House of ELEMIS will be opening its central London store from 6pm-9pm exclusively for this personal shopping and pamper event, where you will receive 20% off all products bought in store on the night – plus you can redeem the £15 cost of your ticket against any products you buy and receive a goodie bag worth over £40 to take home.
Join us and enjoy:
- Hand and arm massages
- Skin lab consultations
- A Glow Business facial or File and Polish
- 20% off retail products purchased in store on the night
- A personal shopping service and product consultations
- A Christmas gift wrapping service
- Delicious canapés, bubbly and refreshments
- A goodie bag to take home worth over £40
How to book
The festive beauty event will take place on Tuesday 13th December at 6.00pm – 9.00pm atThe House of ELEMIS, 2 Lancashire Court, London, W1S 1EX.
Book your tickets here for £15 each and remember tickets are redeemable against your product purchase(s) in store on the night. A member of The House of ELEMIS team will be in touch to arrange your booking. Places are limited so we advise booking quickly.*
Can't make the event? Don't panic
You can still save on your beauty shopping - receive a 20% discount on products and treatments in December when you quote Get The Gloss in store**.
Plus, if you purchase The House of ELEMIS gift card for £100 or more, you will receive a FREE Gift.