Enjoy an exclusive evening of pampering and shopping at The House of ELEMIS

2 December 2016
christmas-campaign-3-landscape-2-2

It’s a Christmas shopping event not to be missed

We’ve teamed up with one of our favourite skincare brands, ELEMIS, and their luxurious Mayfair townhouse, The House of ELEMIS, for a special evening of pre-Christmas treats and shopping on Tuesday 13th December.

The House of ELEMIS will be opening its central London store from 6pm-9pm exclusively for this personal shopping and pamper event, where you will receive 20% off all products bought in store on the night – plus you can redeem the £15 cost of your ticket against any products you buy and receive a goodie bag worth over £40 to take home.

Join us and enjoy:

  • Hand and arm massages
  • Skin lab consultations
  • A Glow Business facial or File and Polish
  • 20% off retail products purchased in store on the night
  • A personal shopping service and product consultations
  • A Christmas gift wrapping service
  • Delicious canapés, bubbly and refreshments
  • A goodie bag to take home worth over £40

How to book

The festive beauty event will take place on Tuesday 13th December at 6.00pm – 9.00pm atThe House of ELEMIS,  2 Lancashire Court, London, W1S 1EX.

Book your tickets here  for £15 each and remember tickets are redeemable against your product purchase(s) in store on the night. A member of The House of ELEMIS team will be in touch to arrange your booking. Places are limited so we advise booking quickly.*

Can't make the event? Don't panic

You can still save on your beauty shopping - receive a 20% discount on products and treatments in December when you quote Get The Gloss in store**.

Plus, if you purchase The House of ELEMIS gift card  for £100 or more, you will receive a FREE Gift.


Terms and Conditions
*25 spaces available, allocated on a first come first served basis. £15 booking fee is redeemable against the purchase of any ELEMIS product purchased on the night of the event at The House of ELEMIS only, excluding products from the Christmas collection, gift sets or ELEMIS Gift Card. One complimentary treatment per attendee, to be taken on the night. Treatments cannot be exchanged or transferred. One goodie bag per attendee, cannot be refunded, exchanged or redeemed. A 24-hour cancellation policy applies. **One voucher code per person. Offer valid in-store at The House of ELEMIS only. Discount excludes Christmas gifts, sets and candles. Discount only applies to full length treatment bookings taken Monday to Friday from 1st-23rd December only.


