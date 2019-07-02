The new Eight Hour moisturiser that will supercharge and simplify your skincare routine in one

We expect a lot from our skincare. From the invisible yet essential protective products that shield our skin from our environment, to the serums, creams and pre-makeup boosters that make an instant difference to what we see in the mirror, many of us are reliant on multiple products to get the radiant results that we want. But what if there was one gold-standard product that could do it all? Following in the footsteps of the original multi-tasker, Eight Hour Cream, Elizabeth Arden’s latest launch promises even more beauty benefits in just one tube; eight, to be exact. The smart formula of the new Great 8™ Eight Hour® Daily Defense Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF35 soothes and protects like the cult 1930 creation but with a modern twist, solving all of our skincare woes in a single step. Here’s why it’s set to earn its place in the beauty hall of fame…

It’s three skincare steps in one Bathroom shelfie starting to look a bit cluttered? Over the last couple of years the combination of Korean-inspired multi-step skincare and ingredient-led formulas has meant we’re putting more on our faces than ever, layering product after product in laborious skin routines which take time and money to maintain. Well, move three of your daily essentials to the skincare subs bench, because this new launch can prime, moisturise and protect in one. What's more, the Great 8™ name refers to the fact it promises eight beauty benefits, including four types of protection and four skin-perfecting effects for a beautiful finish. The lightweight gel uses African whitewood tree bark extract to reduce oil and smooth out the appearance of your pores so you can skip your usual primer, while vitamin E and Japanese bloodgrass extract locks in hydration. Simply apply in the morning to moisturise, create an ideal base for makeup and tick the box for broad spectrum SPF. It’s not just the sun that it’s protecting you from either… It shields your skin from all kinds of damage

Multi-tasking at every level, Great 8™ really is your daily defence against everything the environment can throw at your skin. With broad spectrum SPF35 it ensures you’re shielded from UVA, UVB and infrared, while white horehound flower extract protects from the effects of both pollution and blue light - all of which make it a powerhouse in warding off premature ageing. Result. Despite the heavy-duty defence credentials, the texture is anything but; a lightweight, semi-translucent gel, it leaves no white cast or residue so there are no excuses not to use it daily. It’s a glow-getter