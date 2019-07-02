The new Eight Hour moisturiser that will supercharge and simplify your skincare routine in one

Elizabeth Arden’s latest launch does the job of three products with a sophisticated formula that suits all skin types. Here’s why the Great 8™ Eight Hour® Daily Defense Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF35 could be the answer to smoother, brighter skin

We expect a lot from our skincare. From the invisible yet essential protective products that shield our skin from our environment, to the serums, creams and pre-makeup boosters that make an instant difference to what we see in the mirror, many of us are reliant on multiple products to get the radiant results that we want. But what if there was one gold-standard product that could do it all?

Following in the footsteps of the original multi-tasker, Eight Hour Cream, Elizabeth Arden’s latest launch promises even more beauty benefits in just one tube; eight, to be exact. The smart formula of the new Great 8™ Eight Hour® Daily Defense Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF35 soothes and protects like the cult 1930 creation but with a modern twist, solving all of our skincare woes in a single step. Here’s why it’s set to earn its place in the beauty hall of fame…

It’s three skincare steps in one

Bathroom shelfie starting to look a bit cluttered? Over the last couple of years the combination of Korean-inspired multi-step skincare and ingredient-led formulas has meant we’re putting more on our faces than ever, layering product after product in laborious skin routines which take time and money to maintain. Well, move three of your daily essentials to the skincare subs bench, because this new launch can prime, moisturise and protect in one. What's more, the Great 8™ name refers to the fact it promises eight beauty benefits, including four types of protection and four skin-perfecting effects for a beautiful finish.

The lightweight gel uses African whitewood tree bark extract to reduce oil and smooth out the appearance of your pores so you can skip your usual primer, while vitamin E and Japanese bloodgrass extract locks in hydration. Simply apply in the morning to moisturise, create an ideal base for makeup and tick the box for broad spectrum SPF. It’s not just the sun that it’s protecting you from either…

It shields your skin from all kinds of damage

Multi-tasking at every level, Great 8™ really is your daily defence against everything the environment can throw at your skin. With broad spectrum SPF35 it ensures you’re shielded from UVA, UVB and infrared, while white horehound flower extract protects from the effects of both pollution and blue light - all of which make it a powerhouse in warding off premature ageing. Result.

Despite the heavy-duty defence credentials, the texture is anything but; a lightweight, semi-translucent gel, it leaves no white cast or residue so there are no excuses not to use it daily.

It’s a glow-getter

Radiance is all the rage in these Insta-filtered times, but it stands to reason that it would be top of any woman's wishlist because a lit-from-within glow means our skin is healthy inside and out. Well hydrated, protected skin is naturally going to look less dull or sallow (making this eight-in-one moisture booster a no-brainer) but with the inclusion of clary sage Elizabeth Arden's new formula actively helps to brighten up your complexion too. In consumer studies 93 per cent of women agreed their skin looked brighter after eight weeks of use, while 92 per cent agreed it looked more radiant after just one application. Getting great skin just became a whole lot simpler…

Elizabeth Arden Great 8™ Eight Hour® Daily Defense Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF35, £36 for 45ml,  buy online from 2nd July here

