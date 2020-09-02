Honey I shrunk the hyaluronic: Elizabeth Arden's new skincare capsules are seriously high tech

Now the brand has brought another skincare big hitter in capsule form - hyaluronic acid. Launching this week are Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules , £75 for 60. They focus on plumping the skin, helping to protect against moisture loss and strengthening the skin barrier, something that's an increasing concern in the age of mask-wearing and the resulting 'maksne' breakouts.

When it comes to skincare capsules , Elizabeth Arden pretty much invented the genre in the nineties with its Advanced Ceramide Daily Youth Restoring Capsules . The single-dose pods of nourishing serum have gone on to win countless awards and have spawned a whole capsule family, including Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules and Retinol Ceramide Capsules .

The pods are flushable or compostable and contain a waterless fragrance-free formula which feels gel-like, although not runny. This has proved useful when you want to top up during the day. The smooth, almost powdery feel on the skin, makes them a pretty decent primer, as we've discovered.

In Arden's consumer tests on 55 women over four weeks, 98 per cent reported plumper and smoother skin with a more youthful bounce after four weeks and 87 per cent of testers said their skin was instantly plumper. We've been trialling them too and as well as their priming powers, the hydration so far has been impressive.

Hyaluronic acid is by no means a new ingredient and rather than simply playing catch-up in a crowded market, Elizabeth Arden has come up with a way of delivering HA in a way that's potentially more effective. The capsules use micronising nano-technology to shrink the HA molecules to 500 times smaller, helping them penetrate four times more deeply than the smallest molecular weight of traditional HA.

Elizabeth Arden’s Consulting Dermatologist Dr Dendy Engelman explains that hyaluronic acid acts like a sponge absorbing moisture both from the deeper layers of the skin and from the environment, so rather like soaking a sponge it acts to plump up your skin. "But in a dry climate or an airconditioned environment, the air can suck all that moisture back out again," she says.

This is where the addition of ceramides comes in (Arden's hero ingredient, which is in all of their skincare and even some of their makeup such as mascaras). These natural lipids, which decline as we age, lock in the moisture from the HA.

Ceramides promote a healthy skin barrier too, and with the addition of breathable silicone makes these new capsules a great protective option for face mask-wearing days (every day?). In fact, it was Dr Dendy who came up with the term 'maskne' and recommends a silk face covering as the most skin-kind option.

As well as HA and ceramides, these pearly pods also include ginger extract for a firmer appearance and emollient oils to moisturise and condition the skin.

How do you use the Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules

According to Dr Dendy, they are best applied after cleansing and toning or using an essence, then if you are using a vitamin C or other active serum (or capsule) put this on first and then apply your HA Ceramide Capsule over the top in place of your moisturiser. You can then apply SPF and makeup. It feels rich but not greasy and goes on surprisingly matte and one capsule is enough for both face and neck.

Another great addition to the capsule family, we're impressed.

Buy Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules now

