The new retinol serum that’s 76% more potent than its rivals

Whether you’re a retinol regular or fearful of dipping your toe into the retinol pool owing to side-effect horror stories, we’ve got news for you: it’s one of the only skincare ingredients out there proven to rejuvenate skin, and a first-of-its kind launch is about to change your retinol game.

The rose-gold pearls on this page may seem familiar: consider Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum , from £42 for 30, the nocturnal big sister of the brand’s much-loved Advanced Ceramide Capsules Youth Serum , £39 for 30. While the latter is deeply hydrating and loaded with vitamin E, the new single-dose serum brings powerful retinol to your nighttime skincare routine, and it's the encapsulation of the collagen boosting vitamin A derivative that makes this one of the most exciting launches of the year in our book. Here’s just a few reasons why…

It’s strong and stable

Not a political strapline, but a skincare truth. While it’s an outstanding ingredient where line plumping, texture smoothing, skin clearing and collagen revving is concerned, retinol is a sensitive molecule, prone to degrading with exposure to air, light, grubby fingers and the elements. Which is why delivering retinol in capsule form is so clever- clinical tests prove that dosing retinol in this way makes it 76 per cent more potent than similar retinol preparations stored in droppers or jars, plus it extends the shelf life of your precious skin serum, giving you more value for money as well as a purer product.

It’s the perfect retinol starter

Dermatologist and Cosmetic and Skin Cancer Surgeon Dr Dendy Engelman recommends adding a retinol serum such as this to your skincare routine from around the age of 25, as a skin-insurance policy of sorts but also because it has such a beneficial effect on all manner of skincare issues, from enlarged pores to acne to wrinkles. It speeds skin cell turnover, helping to exfoliate the skin’s surface and generate a more even skin tone, while its collagen and elastin stimulating capacity helps to combat the natural collagen decline that we all see from our twenties onwards. As such, the skin’s structure will stay supple and supported for longer.

It a non-irritating innovation

If retinol was starting to look all a bit too perfect, there is a catch: the payoff for its age slowing power is that it can cause redness, dryness and irritation depending on the concentration and blend of ingredients, frequency of application and dosage of any given retinol serum. To combat these unwelcome offshoots, Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules combine the sought-after retinol molecule with skin barrier strengthening ceramides, to help skin to maintain a healthy moisture balance and prevent the potentially drying effect of retinol. Gentle, non-sensitizing emollient oils provide back-up on the hydration front too, while peptide proteins also swoop in to signal for skin to produce more collagen, which in turn boosts the skin’s resilience. Add to this the fact the the encapsulated delivery minimises the risk of bacterial and environmental contamination, and your skin’s general health and retinol tolerance is likely looking up.