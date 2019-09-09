The new vitamin C serum capsules that will give your skin its best glow yet

There are certain ingredients in skincare that have stood the test of time, proving again and again to be the most efficacious in terms of getting results - however, it’s not just about what you use but how you deliver it. Elizabeth Arden know this all too well and have been the pioneers of mono-dose technology in skincare, kicking off with their Ceramide Capsules back in the nineties, and more recently using their revolutionary concept to create a high performance retinol .

Never ones to rest on their laurels, the brand have now turned their attention to vitamin C - an ingredient that’s known to be highly unstable - and used their innovative capsule format to create a serum that not only works, but is 178x more potent** than its rivals, in an oil-soluble formula (as opposed to water-soluble) which means it penetrates better into the skin and lasts longer.

The all-new Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum , £42 for 30pc, £72 for 60pc, is designed to give you brighter, more radiant skin while supporting your skin barrier for maximum beauty benefits. Here’s why it deserves a spot in even the most minimalist skincare routines.

It’s the best way to deliver vitamin C

Elizabeth Arden has solved a well-known beauty problem with this new launch. Vitamin C is a highly unstable ingredient that can be compromised by light and air - meaning the wrong packaging can have a huge impact on whether a formula really works. Encapsulation has been proven to prolong the stability of ingredients, so you know that each and every dose of this serum is as fresh as the first - giving you better results and value for money.

As well as being in a clever capsule format, the serum is smart too. The capsules use oil-soluble vitamin C, which optimises the delivery to the skin because our own natural oils attract it, making it a better bet than traditional water-soluble formulas. It'll go exactly where you need it to, so not a drop is wasted.

It brightens in multiple ways

The supercharged vitamin C in these capsules is not only a glow-getter, but it also helps to even out tone by minimising dark spots and protects against free radicals (which cause dull, ageing skin). However, the key to the winning formula is in the pairing of the brightening vitamin with ceramides; by nourishing and strengthening the skin’s delicate barrier, the combination leads to smoother, stronger skin that’s visibly healthier. It’s a powerful yet gentle mix, which together with skin-protecting vitamin E, soothing clary sage and conditioning avocado, sunflower seed and olive oils works to boost the skin from the outside in.