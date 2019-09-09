The new vitamin C serum capsules that will give your skin its best glow yet

Judy Johnson 9 September 2019
elizabeth-arden-capsules-2

Their capsule skincare innovations are already iconic and now Elizabeth Arden have a new mono-dose product to wow us with. Here’s why the new Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules are the fastest way to brighter, healthier skin

There are certain ingredients in skincare that have stood the test of time, proving again and again to be the most efficacious in terms of getting results - however, it’s not just about what you use but how you deliver it. Elizabeth Arden know this all too well and have been the pioneers of mono-dose technology in skincare, kicking off with their Ceramide Capsules back in the nineties, and more recently using their revolutionary concept to create a high performance retinol .

Never ones to rest on their laurels, the brand have now turned their attention to vitamin C - an ingredient that’s known to be highly unstable - and used their innovative capsule format to create a serum that not only works, but is 178x more potent** than its rivals, in an oil-soluble formula (as opposed to water-soluble) which means it penetrates better into the skin and lasts longer.

The all-new Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum , £42 for 30pc, £72 for 60pc, is designed to give you brighter, more radiant skin while supporting your skin barrier for maximum beauty benefits. Here’s why it deserves a spot in even the most minimalist skincare routines.

It’s the best way to deliver vitamin C

Elizabeth Arden has solved a well-known beauty problem with this new launch. Vitamin C is a highly unstable ingredient that can be compromised by light and air - meaning the wrong packaging can have a huge impact on whether a formula really works. Encapsulation has been proven to prolong the stability of ingredients, so you know that each and every dose of this serum is as fresh as the first - giving you better results and value for money.

As well as being in a clever capsule format, the serum is smart too. The capsules use oil-soluble vitamin C, which optimises the delivery to the skin because our own natural oils attract it, making it a better bet than traditional water-soluble formulas. It'll go exactly where you need it to, so not a drop is wasted.

It brightens in multiple ways

The supercharged vitamin C in these capsules is not only a glow-getter, but it also helps to even out tone by minimising dark spots and protects against free radicals (which cause dull, ageing skin). However, the key to the winning formula is in the pairing of the brightening vitamin with ceramides; by nourishing and strengthening the skin’s delicate barrier, the combination leads to smoother, stronger skin that’s visibly healthier. It’s a powerful yet gentle mix, which together with skin-protecting vitamin E, soothing clary sage and conditioning avocado, sunflower seed and olive oils works to boost the skin from the outside in.

It’s foolproof

Skincare launches - serums especially - in recent years have required the beauty-conscious to almost become the experts, with ingredient-focused products that take a pick-n-mix approach to devising a skin routine; only not necessarily with the best results. The capsule format takes the guesswork out of skincare, guaranteeing that you won’t overdo it, use too much or too little. The targeted mono-dose serum gives you exactly what you need for more radiant skin - no chemistry degrees required.

It’s fast and convenient

So potent is this super serum that consumer studies have shown that it gets results after just one use. With one application, 86% of women saw instant improvement in skin radiance and luminosity, while in clinical studies 97% of women saw a clinical reduction in the appearance of dark spots, and 100% of women showed a 78% clinical improvement in skin tone*. The stats don’t lie. Plus, the travel-friendly format of the biodegradable capsules means you never need be without your glow-getting secret weapon. Genius.

It works brilliantly with your existing products

You can add these freshly squeezed vitamin C saviours into your existing beauty routine with ease. Use the capsules morning or night, or even double up and do both - just remember to follow up with a sunscreen such as Prevage City Smart SPF 50 if you're using it in the daytime, as vitamin C is sensitive to heat and light.

The dry oil serum works perfectly as a targeted treatment stage before your moisturiser, and complements your existing Elizabeth Arden products; try using it after the Superstart Skin Renewal Booster  30ml, £45, which will further improve the effects for resilient, refreshed skin. You can also preempt it with the Advanced Ceramide Capsules for a skin-fortifying base that ensures your barrier is at its best before application - it’ll promise even more impressive results.

*Based on a China consumer study of 63 subjects after 8 weeks of use

**Based on stability testing of THD Ascorbate vs. L-Ascorbic Acid

Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum, £42 for 30 capsules, £72 for 60 capsules,  buy online

Follow Elizabeth Arden on Instagram  @elizabethardenuk  and Facebook @ elizabethardenuk

This feature was sponsored by Elizabeth Arden


