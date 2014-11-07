Estée Lauder adds to new acquisitions with Frédéric Malle

“In its third luxurious and somewhat idiosyncratic acquisition in less than a month, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. has signed an agreement to purchase artisinal fragrance brand Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle.

The deal is expected to close in January. Terms were not disclosed, although Malle’s business is estimated at roughly $16 million wholesale.

The Malle acquisition joins new siblings Le Labo, an irreverent artisinal fragrance brand that Lauder acquired on Oct. 15, and upscale skin-care business Rodin Olio Lusso, which it bought last week.

Lauder appears to have entered into an acquisition battle with L’Oréal, which has snapped up Carol’s Daughter; NYX Cosmetics; Sayuki Custom Cosmetics; Brazil’s Niely Cosméticos; maker of Chinese facial masks Magic Holdings International Ltd.; Decléor, and Carita this year, although L’Oréal’s acquisitions seem to be larger and more expensive deals than Lauder’s.”

