Contactless at the ready: this new Boots skincare range starts at £4

What would you do with £4? Buy an extra hot coconut frappe dappa latte? A glossy mag on your way to work? (actually please do - print press needs all the readers it can get right now #savemagazines ). As well as a swanky coffee and reading material, £4 is also the price of every product in the Boots newly-launched Anti-Age Expert Skincare range.

It's the third category within the Expert Skincare range, which starts from £2.50 for the Sensitive and Normal ranges (...whatever “normal” is). These went in-store last month. Now there's the Q10 Anti-Age range, which launched this week in-store and is about to go online.

While we’re not totally on board with the labelling (both ‘normal’ and ‘anti-ageing’ have negative connotations, in that you’re either ‘normal’ or you’re not, or that to age is inadequate and we should fight it), marketing terms and industry jargon aside, this stuff makes everything from gentle cleansers to night serums accessible to all, and that can never be a bad thing. Plus it's cruelty-free.

There are 25 products across the range in total and we’ve got the scoop on the newest, the Q10 Anti-Age line, which includes four products costing £4 each. Skincare pricing doesn’t get shrewder than that. Here’s what to add to your Boots basket…

Anti-Ageing Day Cream SPF 15, £4