Eye spy the perfect wake-up-call for puffy eyes…

Ice cubes aren’t just reserved for our cocktails this summer; they’ve also come in pretty handy for getting rid of our puffy eyes too. Not just any ice cubes though – we’re talking ones of the Anne Semonin souped up variety, which have been specifically developed with the delicate eye area in mind to help restore tired peepers’ former sparkle.

Soothing, refreshing and seriously cooling, these ingenious cubes of anti-ageing moxy provide a triple threat: they hydrate, tighten and revitalise to provide a fast but effective pick-me-up when time is of the essence. Simply pop into the freezer, wait a few hours and gently swipe over the contour area for brighter, more wide awake eyes.

Ideal to be used just before a big night out or perhaps on a particularly horrific morning after the night before (we’ve all been there), they’re packed with a bevy of eye rejuvenating goodies to give partied out eyes the most convincing of pep talks. Merging some fatigue-fighting know-how courtesy of ingredients Gingko biloba, gourd extract and hyaluronic acid with a clever dose of Cryotherapy (ice cold treatment) to tackle micro-circulation, fine lines and the signs of tiredness in one fell swoop, they’ve proven to be the most valuable of freezer essentials when it comes to either the pre-party warm up or planning ahead for the post-party come down.

