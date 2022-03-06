Face Gym Training Sticks : the skincare that works as you sweat

Juggling tasks while at the gym is generally not to be recommended, but when it comes to skincare, efficient multitasking is now officially a thing, because motion activated formulations have arrived, and the more you sweat, the harder they work. It sounds futuristic and fanciful, but new MyoSKNFIT™ technology allows potent plant stem cells, antioxidants, vitamins and fatty acids to be activated by moisture and heat, meaning that the more intense your workout, the more effective your skincare becomes. It’s frankly ingenious, and FaceGym Training Sticks are bringing the new innovative beauty tech to life.

FaceGym founder Inge Theron explains why the new range of Training Sticks is such a skincare game changer in terms of lifestyle and results:

“Ath-beauty has already shaken the beauty world in a superficial sense, but the sector is yet to see skincare that is physically triggered and amplified by exercise. As a mother of two under five, I have a small window of time to dedicate to myself. I didn’t want to sacrifice a facial workout for a body workout or vice versa so I created something which targeted both at once. We’ve been working on our MyoSKNFIT™ formulation with a master chemist for over three years and although FaceGym has always championed the ath-beauty category we’re so excited to disrupt the industry again by introducing a new category in skincare with our next generation Training Sticks.”

How it works

Each FaceGym Training Stick’s technology is based on sub-micron sphere technology, whereby three different sub-micron spheres release in three stages during exercise. Within one of these spheres is the MyoSKNFIT™ delivery system that triggers beneficial active ingredients to be released in sync with heat and moisture. These ingredients, including coffee and raspberry derived plant stem cells, help to nourish skin and boost water transport and retention, increasing everything from elasticity to suppleness over time.

On first application you’ll feel the tingle. Each Training Stick kicks into action when swiped onto skin pre-exercise. As your body works through warm up, heart elevation and then the sweaty stage of exercise where your skin’s cell metabolism is increased, the spheres begin to release their potent actives at the optimum time for absorption and activation. The product's hero ingredient, MyoSKNFIT™ which contains three potent plant stem cells, works fast to intensify the effect of the other ingredients. After just 20 minutes of exercise, your skin is working its hardest and this action continues for up to six hours after exercise.

The Training Stick Squad

Multivitamin Training Stick