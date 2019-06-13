Face vinegar: how your toner just got turbo charged

Exfoliating acids and toners have become a staple of our beauty regimes as the preferred way to slough off dead skin cells, loosen all the acquired crud and keep the skin’s acid mantle – the first line of defence – in good nick. Formulations have become so good now that most skin types can reap their glow-getting rewards.

But as they say, there’s nothing new under the sun; Cleopatra reportedly worked the acid toner thousands of years ago. Her brightener of choice? Vinegar. “It’s likely that the smoothing and softening properties combined with her famous milk bathing were the secrets to her fabled beauty,” says skincare expert and formulator, Jane Scrivner.

As a natural exfoliating acid, it’s making a comeback in the form of the ‘face vinegar or ‘beauty’ vinegar. Vinegar - AKA acetic acid is an AHA, an alpha hydroxy acid, the same family which includes glycolic, lactic, mandelic, malic and tartaric acids, the gold standard ingredients for brightening and evening out skin tone (for more read our guide to acid toners ).

"Face vinegar is nothing new in the skincare world, which is why I use and love it," says Jane, whose preferred face vinegar is apple cider vinegar (ACV).

Beauty vinegar: how to use it

“Historically apple cider vinegar was an ancient remedy used for deodorising and cleansing the skin," says Jane. "Today, the best way to use apple cider vinegar is in place of your traditional toner – after cleansing and before you apply your serum, facial oil or moisturiser. This will remove any excess cleanser that might remain on the skin, reconfigure the skin’s pH and provide a light exfoliation for a fresh, clean, balanced complexion.”

French pharmacy brands and botanical skincare companies are leading the charge. Roger & Gallet has revived and reformulated its 19th-century 'vinaigre de toilette' in the form of Aura Mirabilis Beauty Vinegar, £12.75. It has apple fruit vinegar and 17 other botanicals rich in polyphenols and anti-oxidants. There's a slight bi-phase effect thanks to small amounts of plant oils, giving it a cleansing as well as an exfoliating action, while steering well clear of that Sarson’s smell.