Masterclass: how to use a facial oil to upgrade your glow. Sign up and get £72 worth of by Sarah London organic skincare

4 May 2022
by-sarah-masterclass

Join the creator of By Sarah London's cult facial oil to bust the myths around facial oils and learn her signature facial massage – live and on catch up

Facial oils are a great way to nourish and restore radiance to your face and they suit just about everyone –  yes even if you have oily or blemish-prone skin. Don't believe us? Then join our unmissable online event (live and on catch-up) with skincare expert Sarah Murrell of organic skincare brand By Sarah London. She will be demystifying facial oils once and for all, as well as showing us some hands-on techniques such as facial massage and lymphatic drainage with products that you'll receive free with your ticket when you sign up.

Sarah created her first product Hero Facial Oil when her sister was diagnosed with leukaemia and was going through treatment and needed something that would look after her skin without irritating it. The result was a little bottle of cold-pressed plant oils that was free from essential oils, fragrance and chemical preservatives that has since has gained a cult following among beauty insiders. It is universally loved as it really does suit all skin types. Since then, the range has won many awards, with the Reviver Hydrating Mist, which you'll also receive in your goodie bag, winning Bronze in the Best Mist category of our 2021 Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards .

Your exclusive goodie bag worth £72 contains:

By Sarah London Hero Facial Oil  worth £34

By Sarah London Reviver Hydrating Mist worth £38

The live event is your chance to have all of your skincare questions answered by an expert. Don’t worry if you miss any of it though, you’ll be sent the masterclass to watch on catch up on at your leisure too.

Hurry, spaces are limited!

Event details:

When: Wednesday 8 June 2022 7-7:45pm BST

Where: Online and on catch up. Join via Zoom link. Event will be recorded.

Tickets: £20 with goodie bag

Sign up now via Eventbrite

Goodie bags are despatched by By Sarah London. You should receive it ahead of the class but please bear with us in times of postal delays.


You may also like

Masterclass: Declutter your skincare routine with Dr Anita Sturnham. Get a £150 Decree skincare goodie bag when you sign up!

Join our Goldfaden MD Glow facial online class and get a £100 derm-developed skincare kit!

Masterclass: Kickstart your journey to a leaner, healthier body and get a £150 goodie bag with Dr Natalie Geary

Masterclass: simplify your skincare routine - the only ingredients you need with with aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More