Why Nude Skincare Progenius Rescue Oil will convert you to using oils

Anna Hunter 19 October 2015
If the prospect of a facial oil freaks you out, or if you're simply looking for something light, we've found something that's beneficial yet barely there


I for one love a good massage session  with a facial oil, but associations of grease, a heavy feel and so-so results has some women running for the hills. If you’re yet to be converted to the radiant joys of a high quality facial oil , let me introduce you to  Nude Skincare Progenius Rescue Oil.  Its sheer texture and powerhouse of reparative, anti-ageing ingredients will have you hooked in a few drops, and here’s why…

First things first, while requiring a bit of initial circulation boosting massage to work it into the skin, it sinks in with more speed that I’ve ever encountered compared to other oils on the market, and the finish is somehow luminous yet matte, rather than shiny. This means that it slips under makeup nicely, for one thing.

Appearances dealt with, this all natural oil will actually work on yours over the long run, not to mention your skin’s health, thanks to a potent combination of protective plant actives. There’s bakuchiol to act as a natural retinol, encouraging cell regeneration and refining the skin’s texture, plus gently exfoliating rosehip, clarifying rosemary and purifying coleus root extract from India.

All of this purifying business means that this lightweight oil shouldn’t pose problems for blemish prone skin, and if large pores are a worry, after two weeks of use 90.6% of testers reported that pores looked minimized. 2-3 drops post cleansing will do the job for a refreshingly wide range of skin types.

Nude Skincare Progenius Rescue Oi, £58,  buy online here 


