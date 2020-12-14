Foreo UFO 2: what happened when we tried this LED power mask device

Have you ever had a facial and been so wowed by your skin, that you’ve bought EVERYTHING? But somehow in your own bathroom, the creams, serums and cleansers that you’ve had baked beans on toast all week to pay for, don’t quite pack the same punch? Ingredients are only half the story when it comes to results. A good percentage of the performance comes from the way products are applied. In the spa, a therapist will likely warm your face with steam or a hot towel to widen the pores and increase circulation. They’ll spend time pressing and massaging all those layers of unguents deep into your skin, where they can work their magic. They'll make sure you have even coverage and the very act of massage gives you some depuffing manual lymphatic drainage too. Do you have time/space/inclination/expertise to do this at home? Do you, heck! In which case, you really do need to meet UFO 2 by FOREO Sweden. This nifty hand-held device can be used in two main ways: as a power masking device with any one of FOREO's 13 Power Activated Masks, or you can freestyle with your own creams and serums using it as a skincare infuser as if you were in the hands of a facialist. I say this having been challenged by FOREO Sweden to try it for a week. I have noticed just how much better not just my own skincare, but FOREO'S own Power Activated Masks make my skin look and feel.

What does FOREO UFO 2 do? Hard to believe but this USB-chargeable disc does four very cool things all at once with pretty much no fuss or effort on your part. Its Hyper-Infusion Technology combines heating, cooling and FOREO'S trademark T-Sonic™ pulsations to power up your skincare absorption. In addition, it has full-spectrum LED with eight colours to address different skin concerns. A bit like having a facial, someone else does the thinking for you. How does FOREO UFO 2 work as a Power Activated Mask treatment? Instead of you having to spend a full 20 minutes with a sheet mask flapping about, this does the job in two minutes. You log on to the Foreo For You app, which immediately pairs with your device, scan the mask barcode and clip the disc-shaped sliver of mask to the aluminium plate with the device's plastic ring. Then you're all set; glide it over you face as it takes you through a programme tailored to the skincare in the mask you’ve chosen. I chose the new Cannabis Seed Oil mask, which is calming and hydrating. My programme began with anti-pigmentation green LED, combined with cooling cryotherapy, followed by blemish busting blue light. Every UFO 2 mask programme has T-Sonic™ Pulsations for massage and to infuse the mask essences into your skin. I tried several other masks too from the Farm to Face collection of smart masks which also features a Manuka Honey Mask and Bulgarian Rose Mask. They're all full of natural ingredients and contain less fragrance making them suitable for sensitive skin. The Acai Berry maks made an excellent primer. Why is cannabis seed oil good so for the skin? The creamy gel-like Cannabis Seed Oil Mask made my skin look and feel calm and extremely hydrated. There is enough in the mask sachet for at least three applications, so I was able to do three treatments back-to-back (still only six minutes). But what's behind this much-hyped ingredient? Cannabis seed oil (not to be confused with hemp seed oil) contains CBD, which is a powerful multitasker as aesthetic doctor Dr Anita Sturnham explains. “Numerous studies have shown that CBD oil has anti-inflammatory benefits when applied to the skin," she says. "This makes CBD a suitable ingredient for acne-prone skin, where the pathophysiology stems from raised levels of inflammation within the pores." Its skin-calming benefits also make this ingredient beneficial for rosacea and dermatitis prone skin types, she adds. What’s more, CBD oil has antioxidant properties, making it a useful anti-ageing ingredient, she says. “By counteracting free-radical damage from environmental stressors and reducing inflammation signals, CBD skincare claims include its potential to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improving skin radiance and tone.” The aluminium plate turns cool with this mask and this helps to tighten the pores and reduce inflammation. Cryotherapy has an anti-inflammatory effect on the skin, as does cannabis seed oil. Both treatments have also been shown to slow and regulate sebum production, making this combination an effective duo for those prone to enlarged pores, congestion and breakouts, says Dr Sturnham. How do you use FOREO UFO2 without a mask as a skincare infuser? This is where it gets even more clever and game-ified. You can apply your own skincare to UFO2, whether it’s retinol, a vitamin C, a hyaluronic acid serum, a facial oil or even thick cleansing butter directly to the plate (avoid anything abrasive though). You can even use it over a conventional full face mask – I found the bio-cellulose sheet masks better for glide than paper masks. Then you have two options, either pick a programme from a FOREO UFO 2 mask setting that you like – or hack the controls.