Free Pai skincare samples when you download our sensitive skin ebook

Judy Johnson 17 March 2016
pai-sample

Discover the hero products from a true sensitive skin brand alongside the best expert advice when you download our guide

Sensitive souls, good news: not only have we created a fact-filled, expert-led sensitive skin guide to help you nurse your skin to maximum health, but we have a special offer for you too. Download the  Beginner’s Guide to Sensitive Skin ebook  now using the voucher code PAI and you’ll receive a skin-friendly sensitive skincare sample pack from organic brand  Pai  skincare, containing the Camellia & Rose Gentle Cleanser, Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil, Echium & Argan Gentle Eye Cream, Instant Calm Redness Serum, Chamomile and Rosehip Calming Cream and the Comfrey and Calendula Calming Body Cream.

Why Pai? A Soil Association-certified brand, they understand sensitive skin - in fact, it’s why the brand was created in the first place. Founder Sarah Brown suffered with urticaria and began to create her own homemade beauty products in order to look after her hypersensitive skin - and so the brand was born.

As a life-long sensitive skin sufferer myself, finding Pai (and other brands like them) - who truly understand what it is to be forever irritated by the products on my bathroom shelf - was a revelation, and one which led me down this path of beauty discovery at Get The Gloss. In my sensitive skin column, Sense and Sensitivity , and in my new ebook, I speak to dermatologists and experts to find out how best to look after reactive skin in a way that will leave it calmer long term. Pai’s products have made my skin happier and hold a permanent place on my shelf - and now it’s your turn to discover what they can do for you.

Download your copy of the ebook today  for expert advice, product recommendations and more, and use voucher code PAI in order to receive your Pai samples by post. Offer available while stocks last - don't miss out!

Already bought a guide? We don't want you to miss out - email us your order number and shipping address to promo@getthegloss.com and we'll make sure you receive your pack.

Terms and Conditions
- Available to customers in Europe only
- Offer ends 1st June 2018
- Please allow up to 10 days for shipping
- Your Deluxe Sample Set includes: Camellia & Rose Gentle Hydrating Cleanser (4ml), Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil (1ml), Echium & Argan Gentle Eye Cream (1ml), Chamomile & Rosehip Calming Cream (4ml), Comfrey & Calendula Calming Body Cream (10ml), Instant Calm Redness Serum (2ml).
- By downloading the guide and opting in for the sample you agree to receive information from Pai, from which you can unsubscribe at any time


