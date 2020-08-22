Fruit beauty: our pick of the fun to use fruit-infused skincare

Beauty has always been somewhat fruity; from the strawberry body scrubs of yesteryear to the apple-scented shampoos of our teens. Nowadays skincare brands are getting in on the act too, adding a dash of fruit extract into serums and cleansers, with each colourful ingredient adding impressive benefits to the formula. In all honestly, most fruits seem to do the same when added to skincare; brighten thanks to the power of fruit enzymes breaking down skin, so when you're choosing which fruit infused-beauty it comes down to which smell and texture you prefer. Here's our pick of the bunch to add to your fruit-salad inspired skincare regime. Pineapple in skincare What does pineapple do in skincare? We normally associated pineapple with pina coladas, but it deserves a place in your skincare regime too. Pineapple extract is a natural source of vitamin C, AHAs and bromelain enzymes, to smooth and nourish the skin, for a radiant and glowing complexion. You'll often find it in exfoliators, alongside papaya, another fruit whose enzymes fade pigmentation and maximise the clarity of skin. Our pick of pineapple skincare Boots Glow Pineapple Gel Moisturiser, £5 for 50ml

Gel moisturiser is the only kind of face cream we're interested in when it's sunny and this yellow pot promises to utilise the prickly fruit to nourish and care for the skin, pepping it up even on dreary mornings. Buy now Kiehl's Pineapple Papaya Facial Scrub, £25.50 for 100ml

Small particles of actual pineapple combined with finely ground scrub grains gently exfoliate the skin. Buy now Kate Somerville Liquid Exfolikate, £50 for 120ml

All the powerful Ps are in this liquid exfoliator - pumpkin, pineapple and papaya enzymes to banish surface dullness for an altogether glowier complexion. Buy now Huda Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, £18 for 40ml

This medley of acids and enzymes including papaya lifts away dead skin cells for smoother skin texture, with pineapple working hard to fade pigmentation. Buy now Strawberry in skincare What does strawberry do in skincare? Not just the best smelling fruit out there, strawberry is a skin brightener full of vitamin C to brighten dull skin and minimise the appearance of pores. Our pick of strawberry skincare Volition Strawberry C Brightening Serum, £36 for 30ml

The founders of Volition used to rub strawberry stems on their skin every summer (not the first thing we'd do with strawberry, but okay) and were always impressed by how it pepped up their skin so they created this pink serum to soothe and smooth skin. It also includes kakudu plum to boost luminosity and calm stressed, irritated skin. Buy now Bybi Beauty Booster Strawberry Oil, £12 for 15ml

Cold-pressed strawberry seeds upcycled from the juicing industry, are used to increase moisture in dry, flaky skin. Either apply directly to your skin or add to your moisturiser. Buy now Cherries in skincare What does cherry do in skincare? Packed with vitamin C, cherries brighten the skin too, with skincare buffs claiming they have more vitamin C in than an orange. Our pick of cherry skincare Fenty Skin Total Cleans'R, £20 for 145ml

Barbados cherry is a key ingredient in Rihanna's cleanser, not only giving it a tropical scent but also brightening the skin. We've been using this cleansing for weeks now and have been continuously impressed by how powerfully it whisks away makeup. Buy now Squish Cheeky Cherry Eye & Cheek Mask, £12

These not only look cute but are infused with cherry to plump and firm the skin and brighten your mood too. Buy now Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum, £60 for 30ml

Acerola cherry, orange and lemon peel all make up this zingy serum to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and diminish the appearance of age spots. Plus the punchy pink bottle looks beautiful on the shelf. Buy now Watermelon skincare What does watermelon do in skincare? The most summery of all the fruits, this hydration station does exactly what you'd imagine from a fruit made up of 96 per cent water, drenching your skin in a dose of vitamins A, B, C and E to restore suppleness and elasticity. Indeed Labs Watermelon Melting Balm, £24.99 for 100ml

If you're after a watermelon scented treat, this isn't the one for you, but if you want something that harnesses its powers and removed your makeup pronto, give this oil-based slightly grainy cleanser a go. Buy now Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum, £34 for 34g

For an easy-to-use face hydrator to swipe on during the day, this is ideal. It applies easily, needs no water and isn't remotely greasy. Buy now Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturiser, £19.50 for 20ml

This gel-like formula helps you achieve that coveted dewy dolphin skin look that’s all over Instagram, all the while soothing irritated skin and providing the perfect base to layer makeup up on top of. We love the wobbly glass packaging too. Buy now Peach skincare What does peach do in skincare? A great source of vitamin C, our favourite furry fruit works hard to lessen dark circles and blemishes as well as tighten the pores and reviving tired skin. Scientia Peach and Glow Tonic, £24 for 100ml

This radiance-boosting, skin-brightening, thirst-quenching juicy tonic hydrates and stimulates collagen production. It has a subtle yet instantly recognisable peach smell that gently scents the skin. Buy now Glow Hub Hydrating Peach and Coconut Gel Moisturiser, £11 for 50ml

This has a firm jelly texture, wobbly to the touch and fun to apply. This is strongly peach-scented so not for everyone, but we find it pleasing to the nose, plus it doesn’t linger for too long once it’s on your skin. It contains peach extract and coconut water to refresh dehydrated skin. Buy now Blueberry skincare What do blueberries do in skincare? Most commonly found in smoothies, blueberries also have a part to play in skincare, known to enhance your natural complexion. They're full of antioxidants to protect the surface of the skin and are high in salicylates (derivatives of salicylic acid) so can be used to unclog pores. Best blueberry skincare Bybi Cold Pressed Blueberry Seed Oil, £12

Like the strawberry version, this can be added into serum or moisturiser or used alone to protect the skin from damage against blue light emitted from mobile devices. Buy now Glow Hub Purifying Blueberry and Black Tea Jelly Cleanser, £10 for 120ml

This fun to use gel cleanser melts away makeup, with the antioxidants on hand to enrich the formula and make it great for blemish-prone skin. Plus, the upside down design makes us smile every time we see it in the shower. Buy now Glow Recipe Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser, £10 for 30ml

You can't go wrong with pastel packaging; this moisturising cleanser leaves your complexion soft and bouncy (like a blueberry) Buy now Banana skincare What do bananas do in skincare? You don't actually see many skincare products with banana in - misleadingly Ole Henriksen's much-loved Banana Bright doesn't actually have banana in, rather it's packed with banana powder-inspired pigments to brighten and help defend skin against pollution. Brands are missing out though - banana pulp extract is a gentle source of fruit alpha hydroxy acids to refine the skin, plus our favourite yellow snack is also soothing to irritated skin.