Get a post-facial glow with Bliss’ Steep Clean 15-minute Facial

Elizabeth Bennett6 November 2014
gtg-bliss-pore-mask

A spa-standard facial without leaving your bathroom

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Bliss has bottled the science behind their legendary facials to create a professional-strength face mask for oily and congested skin.  In a speedy 15 minutes the mask targets a host of imperfections including blemishes, enlarged pores and the dreaded shine.

To use, you firstly pump equal amounts of blue and yellow gel from the dual-chamber bottle on to the back of your hand and mix together until they turn green. Sounds strange, but the science behind it makes sense – once mixed together the exfoliating enzymes are activated.

MORE GLOSS: The 10 best concealers 

Simply massage all over your face (or just congested areas if you prefer) and leave for 15 minutes. Using ‘Smartsponge’ technology the tiny spheres of zinc gluconate (an oil regulating compound) cleverly regulate oil production and target oily areas without drying out the less oily areas of your skin.

Used once a week your skin will feel clearer, smoother and brighter. What more could you ask for?

Bliss Steep Clean 15-minute Facial, £40.50 is available online  here



You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Vila satin midi skirt, was £24 now £19.50
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara, £19
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £50.99
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer, £25
Sweaty Betty All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings was £90 now £36
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More