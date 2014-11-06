Get a post-facial glow with Bliss’ Steep Clean 15-minute Facial

Bliss has bottled the science behind their legendary facials to create a professional-strength face mask for oily and congested skin. In a speedy 15 minutes the mask targets a host of imperfections including blemishes, enlarged pores and the dreaded shine.

To use, you firstly pump equal amounts of blue and yellow gel from the dual-chamber bottle on to the back of your hand and mix together until they turn green. Sounds strange, but the science behind it makes sense – once mixed together the exfoliating enzymes are activated.

MORE GLOSS: The 10 best concealers

Simply massage all over your face (or just congested areas if you prefer) and leave for 15 minutes. Using ‘Smartsponge’ technology the tiny spheres of zinc gluconate (an oil regulating compound) cleverly regulate oil production and target oily areas without drying out the less oily areas of your skin.

Used once a week your skin will feel clearer, smoother and brighter. What more could you ask for?

Bliss Steep Clean 15-minute Facial, £40.50 is available online here