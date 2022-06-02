Beauty Uncovered Live: come see us this weekend and get a £150+ goodie bag

1 May 2022


Meet the Get The Gloss team at Beauty Uncovered Live - snap up our ticket discount, win beauty products and join talks and treatments demos from top aesthetic doctors

It’s Beauty Uncovered Live  this weekend, the first-of-its kind showcase for aesthetic treatments, featuring live demos and talks from top doctors. It takes place 7 & 8 May at Design Centre, Islington, London and we'd love to see you there!

We’ll be on stand G5 with lots of fun activities such as ‘spin the wheel’ to win a beauty prize, free hairstyling from Windle London , reflexology with Daisy Robinson @flow_with_daisy_reflexology  treats from Candy Kittens  as well as our special free beauty masterclass with celebrity makeup artist Nathalie Eleni  and aesthetic doctor at The Wellness Clinic, Harrods Dr Marwa Ali  on Saturday 4-5pm.

Not got your ticket yet? Use our  Get The Gloss x Beauty Uncovered Live code GTG10  to get discounted one-day entry for £10 (normally £25) and a free £150+ goodie bag.

FULL DETAILS

Get The Gloss live masterclass 4-5pm Saturday. Makeup v tweakment tricks

In conversation with Get The Gloss Editorial Director Victoria Woodhall – celebrity makeup artist and skin expert Nathalie Eleni and top aesthetic doctor Dr Marwa Ali reveal the tricks of their trade for wide-awake eyes, lifted cheeks, fuller lips and more. Simply drop in to the Beauty Uncovered Arena on the main show floor. Meet Nathalie on our stand G5 afterwards to have all your makeup questions answered.

Victoria Woodhall, Nathalie Eleni, Dr Marwa Ali

On our stand G5

Hairstyling with Windle London 10-2pm Saturday and Sunday

Reflexology with Daisy Robinson, Sunday 2-5pm

Guess the value of the mega beauty bundle and win the lot! Spoiler alert - it's huge!

Spin to Win! Win Get The Gloss online masterclasses passes, beauty lucky dip

What are you waiting for?  Sign up now  for your £10 ticket


