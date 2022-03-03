Get The Gloss celebrates the opening of the House of ELEMIS

To celebrate the opening of the House of ELEMIS , Get The Gloss teamed up with the eponymous spa to give our readers a well deserved evening of pampering. Tucked away down a little cobbled street in the heart of Mayfair, the newly renovated day spa is an oasis of calm in the hustle and bustle of London’s busiest shopping district. Readers were invited to peruse the latest ELEMIS products whilst sipping on champagne and delicious (and highly instagrammable) cold pressed juices from Botanic Labs .

Experts were on hand to provide minutely tailored skincare advice using some seriously whizzy technology. Guests were invited to benefit from a one-on-one consultation, using a facial scanner that maps your face and gives you a nifty take-away printout to highlight any ‘problem’ areas that need a little extra TLC. After a full frontal face MOT, attendees made sure to take full advantage of the expertly curated and wittily named menu of treatments on offer. It was a tough choice between the Glow Business Facial, a Past Tense Massage, a manicure from Nails inc or a brow sculpting session from HD Brows . Once they made their decision, readers were ushered downstairs to a veritable beauty room of requirement. ELEMIS have everything covered here, from pick-me-up facials, to perfectly sculpted brows. Need a mani-pedi whilst you’re at it? No problem, the Nails inc. team are there to buff and polish you to perfection.