HURRY! Our Get The Gloss luxury beauty box worth more than £223 is out today!

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Welcome to the Get The Gloss Hero Edit Limited Edition Beauty Box! ***THIS BOX IS NOW SOLD OUT ***. I'm always being asked about my favourite products – what's the best serum at the moment? Which facial oil should I use? How can I sort out my dry skin? I’m fed up with using cotton pads, is there a greener alternative? I have many favourites, of course, across all price brackets, but there are some that are simply stand-out, especially as we head into winter. And I'm delighted to share them with you in our Editor's Pick luxury beauty box: the Hero Edit. We've partnered with Roccabox to bring you seven full-size and one deluxe sample size of high performing makeup and skincare from some of the biggest names in beauty. It follows on from our first beauty box in June, which sold out in just over an hour ( take a look at what was inside ). The Hero Edit is worth more than £223 but costs just £35 (plus £3.95 p&p). We guarantee that you'll have many of these beauties on your wish list already.

The Get The Gloss Hero Edit Luxury Beauty Box goes on sale on Sunday 22 November 2020 at 1pm. But to avoid disappointment, we're offering VIP access from 12 noon. Simply follow this sign up link for VIP access. Otherwise, you'll find it at r occabox.co.uk from 1pm GMT. I hope you'll love this edit as much as I do!

Victoria Woodhall Editorial Director, Getthegloss.com Votary, Super Seed Serum, 50ml, £75

"I’m drawn to natural ingredients that really work and Votary has them in spades. I’ve become a real fan of its luxurious plant and oil blends, which are like superfoods for the face, not to mention being ridiculously effective. This particular serum is incredible on tired, dry or sensitised skin and is packed with peptides and antioxidants. It perks up a fatigued, dull complexion without aggravating, as it contains no fragrance." Nails Inc, Thirsty Hands Super Hydrating Hand Mask, £8

"Who doesn’t have dried out, over-sanitised hands right now? I care for mine with this rich moisturising treatment. It deeply conditions, rejuvenates and restores them back to their former, supple glory. Simply pop on the ‘gloves’ and then do nothing for 20 minutes, while they work their moisturising magic. Rather cleverly you can actually scroll through your phone as you wait for them to work, but I prefer to use it as an excuse to do absolutely nothing!" Tropic, Rainforest Dew Hydration Serum, 30ml, £42

"Keeping my skin hydrated is always important, but especially at this time of year, when the air is dry and the central heating is on. I’m always on the lookout for skincare that will inject extra moisture into parched skin and leave it looking plumped up. This lovely light serum – packed with hyaluronic acid and natural plant peptides – does precisely that, leaving it looking toned and dewy for hours. I like the fact that they have sustainability in mind, offering refills so you don’t have to throw away the pipette." Seoulista Beauty, Magic Cleanse, £7.99

"I’ve tried many reusable cleansing pads and this one knocks it out of the park. It effectively lifts and removes makeup, grime, SPF, you name it, with just the addition of water, saving you money on cleansers. What’s more, it’s double-sided: one side gently exfoliates and removes impurities from the surface of the skin, while the other cleanses deeper into your pores as is gentle enough to use around the eyes. It’s a thoughtful and sustainable alternative to a micellar water or cream cleanser." Crabtree & Evelyn, Mixed Berry Oil Booster, 15ml, £32

"Oil boosters come into their own in winter, when you need just that bit more oomph to stop your skin drying out. Become your own mixologist by combining a couple of drops of this exotic oil blend of acai and goji berries and Abyssinian seed oil with your moisturiser or serum for a nourishing cocktail. I guarantee this will instantly upgrade your existing skincare and give a lovely luminous glow." D’Alchemy, Natural Microdermabrasion Peel, 50ml £29

"This is one of my favourite sustainable brands that's also genderless; I’ve loved everything of theirs that I’ve tried. This a highly effective but gentle physical exfoliator with white clay, rice powder and pant oils. It creates a clean canvas for serums and active creams, allowing the skin to absorb their ingredients better. You massage it in gently and rinse off with warm water and it removes impurities and dead skin cells, leaving skin smoother, softer and thoroughly cleansed. A really good once-a-week addition to a skincare regime. Dr Hauschka, Translucent Bronzing Tint, 2.5ml £4

"I love to look tanned, it’s one of the quickest ways to feel perkier. If I’ve woken up feeling washed out, this is what I reach for. This clever bronzing liquid can be mixed in with your usual daytime moisturiser and allows you to create different depths of bronze, depending on what you need that day. It also gently blurs the appearance of imperfections, so is a great alternative to wearing base when you want your skin to feel bare, but still look healthy." Manuka Doctor Cashmere Touch Day Cream, 40ml £30