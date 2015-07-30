Hurry! Join our facial-a-long with luxury CBD skincare brand J’Tanicals

Are you ready for an evening of true indulgence? We’re delighted to welcome top facialist and J’Tanicals skin expert Frances Prescott for a live online facial – and we’d love you to be there from the comfort of your own home.

Frances will take us through a three-step routine using the J’Tanicals Glow Set collection, £123.70, indulgent CBD skincare for stressed-out skin . With a host of pro-ageing and balancing ingredients, it's also ideal for sensitive or breakout-prone skin.

What's in your goodie bag?

The J'Tanicals Glow Set comprises:

* J'Tanicals Probiotic Safeguard CBD Moisturiser

* J'Tanicals Floral Collagen Magic CBD Face Oil

As well as experiencing the facial, you’ll learn the difference between skin type and skin concern and have the chance to put your questions to skincare expert Julia Wilde, J’Tanicals founder. She will be on hand to explain the benefits of CBD in skincare and separate the science from the hype. CBD has been proven to be calming, sebum-regulating, and have potent antioxidant protection powers, making it a powerful option for breakout-prone skin in need of balancing.

Event details

When: Wednesday 3rd November 2021, 6.30-7.15pm BST

Where: Join via Zoom (please check your reminder emails from Eventbrite for the link)

Tickets: £25 plus Eventbrite booking fee. Includes goodie bag

Sign up now via Eventbrite

Products are despatched by J’Tanicals, who make every effort to ensure products arrive with you ahead of the event – however, please bear with us at times of postal delays