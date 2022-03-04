Join our online wellness event and get £85 of collagen supplements from Pura Collagen

There’s a reason celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Davina McCall and Khloe Kardashian are all converts to collagen supplements. They're a must-have for skincare from within, helping to reduce the rate at which our collagen breaks down as well as supporting our own collagen production and improving skin hydration.

“Collagen is responsible for giving skin its structure, suppleness and stretch and acts as a scaffold,” explains Dr Emma Hughes, who will be leading the session. “As we age, we produce less and less collagen which means we move towards a tendency to wrinkle and our skin gets less plump and gets thinner.”

Dr Emma explains that collagen reduction can be reversed by taking specific bioactive collagen peptide supplements, and at our next online event, you can find out how, and receive £85 worth of Pura collagen powder to try, free with your ticket.

At the 45-minute session, Dr Emma explains how Pura’s Bioactive Collagen Peptides work to plump and hydrate your skin – although it’s not just in your skin you’ll see a difference. Dr Emma will share how improvements can be seen in other parts of the body and how quickly when supplemented with different collagen peptides.

Pura Collagen's founder and nutrition expert Jennifer Mo will also be on hand to field questions and share the brand's story.

What's in your goodie bag?

Your event ticket comes with £85 worth of Pura Collagen – one full-size tub of Pura Collagen Glow+ marine collagen and one full-size tub of Pura Collagen Flex+ bovine collagen. Plus attendees will receive an exclusive 20% discount code to use on-site.

Event details:

When: Wednesday 9 February 2022, 6.30-7.15pm

Where: Join via video link

Tickets: £15 available via this link

Products shipped by Pura Collagen, who makes every effort to get your products to you ahead of the sessions. Please bear with us at times of postal delays.