Exclusive invite: Join our skin reset masterclass with Gallinée and get a £100 goodie bag

28 January 2021
galinee-4

We've teamed up with Gallinée founder Marie Drago to uncover how vital a good skin microbiome is for skin health and a natural, balanced glow. ** THIS EVENT HAS NOW CLOSED **

*** THIS WORKSHOP HAS NOW SOLD OUT ***

If you've ever wondered how much your gut affects the condition of your skin then you're in luck; our second digital Get The Gloss masterclass focuses on just that and how to reset your skin and keep it healthy from the inside out. We invite you to spend an evening with gut-skin expert Marie Drago, French pharmacy doctor and founder of multi-award-winning skin and haircare brand Gallinée.

Marie will explain how modern life, from pollution to the products we use, the face masks we wear and the food we eat can send our skin seriously out of whack, leaving it dull, dry, sensitive, inflamed and even prematurely aged. Science is now discovering just how vital a good skin microbiome is for skin health and a natural, balanced glow.

Be part of a select group to join our Skin Reset Masterclass on Tuesday 9th February @ 6pm GMT for a talk by Marie and a chance to ask your questions on all things gut-skin-hair-health.

The session will last one hour. Ahead of the masterclass, you’ll receive three full-size Gallinée products worth £108:

The goodie bag includes Gallinée Skin and Microbiome Probiotic Capsules , worth £30, Gallinée Youthful Serum , worth £50 and Gallinée Care Mask for Hair  worth £28

In addition, all attendees receive a Gallinée discount code.

Spaces are limited. Hurry now and secure your spot for just £30.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Tuesday 9th February at 6pm - 7pm GMT
Where: Join virtually via Zoom

Sign up here


