Get your glow: the 10 best facial oils that suit any skin type
For days when your skin’s feeling a little dull, lacklustre, dehydrated or flat, a facial oil could be the perfect pick-me-up when your moisturiser just isn’t hacking it solo.
Contrary to popular belief, any skin type can benefit from a facial oil - especially in the winter months when the elements really start to take their toll. Whether you have dry skin or oily skin, combination skin or sensitive skin, find your perfect match by clicking through our gallery of our top 10 facial oils, picked to address a bevy of different skin problems and suit a variety of different skin types.
For multitasking: Darphin The Revitalizing Oil, £24
A one-stop-shop for face, hair and body, this nourishing and hard-working oil provides a quick hit of hydration from top to toe when you need it most. Enriched with an effective combination of essential oils and plant oils to tackle dehydration on a more intensive level, it’ll relegate dry locks and lacklustre skin to the back of your memory banks, helping restore an all-encompassing glow for the whole body.
For dry skin: Bamford Botanic Facial Oil, £40
This dry skin saviour brings a dose of organic beauty to the table to help solve and soothe a parched complexion that’s sending out an SOS. Containing 98% organic ingredients and certified by the Soil Association, the mixture of omega 6 & 9 fatty acids within its cocktail of sweet almond oil, strawberry seed oil, rosehip oil, evening primrose oil and other skin goodies, it’ll restore order back to a chaotic complexion and have it looking its best in no time. If you haven’t tried an organic beauty product before, we suggest you start off with this one...
For oily skin: Clarins Lotus Face Treatment Oil, £32
If you thought that facial oils were just for dry skin types, think again. This hard-working cocktail of essential oils and pure plant extracts keeps skin supremely well hydrated while also controlling oil production. Lightweight, nourishing and equipped with a fragrance that’s uplifting but not overwhelming, it’s a treat for skin and senses both first thing in the morning or last thing at night.
For scars: Trilogy Certified Rosehip Oil, £28.50
Skin plumping and hydrating, this facial oil acts as an effective and valuable booster to your existing skincare regime should you have scars, marks or fine lines. A great all-rounder when it comes to its restorative and rejuvenating abilities, it’s got winter skin saviour written all over it.
For re-balancing: Liz Earle Superskin Concentrate, £40.50
This night time multitasker acts as the perfect bed time ritual to help rebalance any skin type. From an oily T-zone to dry cheeks, this facial oil aims to unify the lot for a complexion that’s suitably quenched and shine-free in equal measure whether you find yourself in the coldest part of winter or the most humid of summer nights.
For sensitive skin: Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil, £22
Facial oils are two words that are certain to fill those with sensitive skin with dread. However, thanks to this facial oil from Pai, all skin types can enjoy the benefits of one with minimal risk of reaction. Whether you suffer from scarring, fine lines or dry skin, this organic, vegan and effective and gentle skin care booster is one beauty buy that’s suitable for all.
For radiance: Dior Capture Totale Nurturing Oil-Serum, £114
You know that wish list that we all have a mental note of should we suddenly win the lottery? Well, this hybrid oil serum is definitely on ours. Fast absorbing, silky and effective against signs of ageing and dry skin in particular, it helps restore softness, suppleness and radiance with just a couple of pumps of its pipette to merge the best bits of an oil and serum in one fell swoop.
For combination skin: L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Extraordinary Facial Oil, £19.99
Radiance-enhancing, brightening and surprisingly lightweight, this oil was one of our favourites when it came to a versatile formulation that could be used all year long. The perfect choice for combination skin types in particular looking for a hit of weightless hydration, its beautiful fragrance combined with the fact that it contains eight essential oils too at a suitably affordable price point is what sealed the deal for us.
For anti-ageing: L’Occitane Divine Youth Oil, £68
Cooked up using seven essential oils rich in omega 3, 6 and 9, to soothe and replenish, this skin rejuvenating facial oil works as a great way to supplement your moisturiser for a daily dose of protection best for mature skin types. Comforting, regenerating and effective at helping bolster the skin’s barrier function, it leaves it feeling soft and refreshed thanks to its velvet-like texture that keeps dryness at bay all day long.
For aromatherapy: Decléor Aromessence Neroli Oil Serum, £44
The uplifting scent of this powerhouse of a facial oil is particularly effective if you’re looking for a product to calm and revive stressed-out skin . The ideal preamble to your pot of moisturiser, neroli, sandalwood, parsley seed, petitgrain and sage work in unison to give an additional pep talk to complexions that are feeling a little low thanks to the elements or sudden winter chill factor.
