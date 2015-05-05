Get your tickets for The Anti-Ageing Health & Beauty Show

5 May 2015
All you need to know about the latest in anti-ageing trends, treatments and tips

Do you feel overwhelmed by the anti-ageing aisle every time you do your beauty shop? Confused by the conflicting advice when it comes to staying looking youthful? Well The Anti-Ageing Health & Beauty Show  is here to help. For two days this May London’s Olympia will be transformed so you can discover how to look your absolute best, whatever your age.

On the 16th and 17th May experts from the world of cosmetic treatments, skincare, and beauty will be available to offer you professional advice on how to look and feel fantastic and leading doctors will be on hand to explain the latest procedures.

Indluge yourself with a a mini-treatment, try facial yoga or a free fitness class and learn from makeup artists the essential insider tips on how to take years off with your makeup bag.

For healthy and beauty fans this is definitely a date to put in your diary.

Get your tickets here now.


