Give skin a daily dose of vitamin C with this anti-ageing face mask

Ayesha Muttucumaru 1 August 2014
gtg-daily-crush-natura-bisse

Brighten and tighten skin with the antioxidant rich Natura Bissé C+C Vitamin Soufflé Mask

For skin that’s feeling dull, slack and showing the effects of sun damage, help restore some of its former elasticity, evenness and hydration with a weekly dose of this hard-working mask.

Designed to help repair the harm caused by free radicals to bring back your complexion’s former luminosity, it’s especially effective for re-energising tired skin and helping to softly fade brown spots . Cleverly formulated to stimulate the formation of collagen and inhibit the synthesis of melanin to tackle pigmentation  over time, it also contains shea butter to moisturise, bitter orange extract and citric acid to rejuvenate and ascorbic acid to protect skin on a deeper level, to firm, brighten and tighten in one fell swoop.

With a light and airy texture that literally evaporates into skin leaving it feeling refreshed, plus a zesty tangerine scent, it’ll provide the perfect pick-me-up for both snoozing skin and senses on days when you’re in need of a major wake-up call.

The Natura Bissé C+C Vitamin Soufflé Mask is £32 and is available to buy online  here .


