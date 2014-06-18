Cleanse, clear and refresh your skin with this beautiful balm

18 June 2014
daily-crush-emma-hardie-main

The cleansing balm from Emma Hardie that's got everyone's beauty vote

After a heavy combination of sweat, sun cream, sea and sand your skin is even more in need of a good cleanse during the summer months - and the Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm is just the product for the job.

Championed as a must-have purchase by prominent beauty bloggers such as Ruth Crilly from A Model Recommends, Amelia Liana, Zoella and Essie Button, this balm quickly caught GTG’s attention as a product to sit up and listen to.

Perfect for all skin types, this cleansing balm works to soothe sensitive skin, rejuvenate dull, mature skin and also doubles up as a calming and hydrating mask if left on the skin for more than 10 minutes. Beautifully scented, the balm melts down when warmed in the palm of your hands and glides on smoothly to leave your skin looking and feeling revived, radiant and totally nourished - it’s the midsummer makeover your skin has always craved.

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm, £36, is  available from Blow.

For your chance to WIN this beautiful balm  enter our competition here!


