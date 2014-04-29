GLAMGLOW: the spring clean for your skin

29 April 2014
The mud mask that gives your skin a much-needed clear out for a brighter glow

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

It might look like a little pot of cement but don’t be fooled - the SUPERMUD mask from GLAMGLOW is an absolute dream product for giving you the ultimate clean Hollywood glow.

Hailed as a hero product by A-listers worldwide, this detoxifying mud mask is designed to fight all common skin concerns - including brightening and evening the complexion, de-clogging and minimising pores, fighting unwanted breakouts and helping to reduce redness with a super-speedy healing process.

Whether you opt to use the mask for your whole complexion or simply as a one-spot wonder solution, this little pot provides up to 17 full face applications, so you really get some bang for your buck.

Simply apply a thin layer over the desired area, leave on for roughly 20 minutes and watch as you witness both the instant and cumulative results of this miracle mask - it’s like a spring clean for your skin.

GLAMGLOW Supermud Clearing Treatment is £44.99 and  available from their website .


