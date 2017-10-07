Glass Skin: what is this shiny new Korean skincare craze all about?

Q. I’ve noticed the term ‘glass skin’ crop up on social media. What is it, and do I need it?

A. From sheet masks to essences to ten step evening regimes, Korea has brought us much skincare innovation and quirkiness, and has overtaken France to become the hub of modern beauty research, development and production. So far, so incredibly cool, except, like said skincare routine, some Korean beauty ideals are unrealistic in terms of both time and attainment, and I’m filing glass skin under this banner.

A little background on glass skin: it’s an image led social media trend whereby people are sharing pictures of themselves with post-skincare routine complexions that are so smooth, hydrated and apparently poreless that they resemble a pane of glass. I mean, what is this life, but on we go. Like the Korean fixation with all things ‘kawaii’ (cute) and childlike, glass skin aims to depict youthful, baby like skin, with not a perceived imperfection in sight. If marathon skincare sessions weren’t achievable, the vast majority of us haven’t got a hope of spending the time and money required to even get close to creating complexions so refined that they reflect light in the manner of a Twilight vampire. Also, why would we? Looking in the mirror is enough for most of us, becoming the mirror is not a goal.

That’s not to say that you can’t harness the powers of Korean skincare to become your best polished self, of course, and have fun while you’re at it. Retailers such as BeautyMart, ASOS and Cult Beauty specialise in bringing South Korean skincare breakthroughs to our shores- here’s your maximum luminosity shopping list, some at very pocket-money price points and with no #glassskin promises or pressures. Just good old fashioned exfoliation and hydration, mostly.

Mission Complete Waterproof Sensitive Lip & Eye Perfect Cleanser, £14.50