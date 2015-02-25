The Gloss Report: Decongesting masks

2 / 7

Simple Kind To Skin Deep Cleansing Face Mask

Price: £3.99

Feedback: "Many believe that it’s necessary to splurge out for good skincare but I can gladly say that this face mask smashes that age-old mantra.

I was initially apprehensive to use this, as my skin has recently become prone to breakouts and reactions, but the raving reviews of this mask (especially from those with the most sensitive skin) were hard to ignore. Packaged in their trademark white and aloe-green colours, it’s crammed with Pro-Vitamin B5 to soften and smooth, Vitamin E to moisturise, and Natural Clay to detoxify and purify.

I applied the mask to my pre-cleansed skin and left it for a few minutes. During this time, the mask works hard to draw out dirt from deep within the skin and remove dead cells, without irritating. Once I rinsed it off with water, I noticed that my skin felt thoroughly cleaner, fresher and smooth to the touch – not bad considering its budget price tag.

Calming, cleansing and incredibly cheap; this Simple face mask ticks all the boxes."

Reviewer: HI

Score: 10/10