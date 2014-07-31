Gloss Report: 5 eye masks tried and tested
1 / 6
Gloss Report: Eye Masks
Work hard, play hard - it’s a great outlook on life. Unfortunately however, it’s a particularly bad look on your face. Indeed burning the candle at both ends means we’re often left with puffy, sullen eyes that have bags big enough to carry everything but the kitchen sink - both unhealthy and ageing.
So, in preparation for those days / weeks when you need to fake a little rest and relaxation we’ve been testing out the best rejuvenating eye masks on the market. Here’s what we thought...
2 / 6
Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Price: £25 (8 masks)
Feedback: "Having never used eye masks before I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. However, after trying these Skyn eye patches they’re definitely a product I’ll be using again! After removing the backing, you simply pop the patches under your eyes and leave for ten minutes for smoother, cooler and more wide awake skin. They involved no mess and no fuss, and are perfect for a quick fix pampering session when you’re short on time."
Did they leave your eye area more awake/firm?
Yes, after just ten minutes with the patches my eyes felt instantly lifted and more awake. As soon as I put them on, the whole area felt cool and soothed, and they even helped make me feel less stressed! Perfect for a hot evening, they definitely made a big difference to how the skin around my eyes felt.
Was it worth the money?
At £25 for 8 I would say these eye patches are definitely worth the money. After use the skin is left feeling soft and super smooth.
Would you recommend it to a friend?
Yes perfect for a girly pamper session or a quick fix to beat tiredness - I would definitely recommend this product to a friend.
Score: 10/10
Reviewer: EJ
3 / 6
Estee Lauder Stress Relief Eye Mask
Price: £27 (10 masks)
Feedback: “They say the eyes are the windows to the soul - unfortunately they also happen to be the window into how much sleep we’re getting and our general state of health which, more often than not is less than ideal. Looking to help shift the signs of stress I tried the Estee Lauder eye masks which use a targeted concentration of anti-stress and anti-fatigue ingredients that aim to relax and refresh the sensitive skin around the eye. They also work to prevent moisture loss and provide additional hydration to parched and puffy skin.
"Incredibly soothing and cooling with a delicately floral fragrance, my eyes felt immediately refreshed and zingy after using these pads. Granted, the entire dark circle hadn’t disappeared but the skin around my eyes were certainly a little bit brighter, lighter and much more convincingly rested.
"So, when the concealer just ain’t cutting it and you need something a little stronger thesebeauties are just what the doctor ordered - they’re the beauty industry’s answer to a ten minute powernap."
Did they leave your eye area more awake/firm?
Firmer, no. More awake, 100%.
Was it worth the money?
£27 sounds pricey but the pack actually comes with 10 masks so essentially they’re only £2.70 each - bargain.
Would you recommend it to a friend?
Definitely.
Score: 8/10
Reviewer: KR
4 / 6
Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks
Price: £46
Feedback: “Many of us beauty nuts take the time on a lazy Sunday to slather on a face mask and bumble about the house, but how often do you treat your eyes with tailored lotions and potions? Our poor peepers often get overlooked, but indulging them now and again could make you look younger, brighter and generally more serene. Enter Elemis, and specifically the refreshing Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks.
“Applying these strips fresh from the fridge after a long hot day is the beauty equivalent to taking your shoes or bra off. Just... ahhh. Not only do they soothe sore and scratchy eyes, but they also improve the appearance of dark shadows and fine lines, both instantly and in the long term, thanks to collagen boosting active marine algae extracts and firming chlorella. Hyaluronic acid also infuses the undereye area with a hit of moisture - after 20 minutes my eye area felt softer, smoother and near-miraculously crease free. Don’t go anywhere near a clinic, knife or needle without trying these first. They’re a bit spendy - a true treat for when nothing else will give you a lift.”
Did they leave your eye area more awake/firm?
Yes!
Was it worth the money?
The effects are quite remarkable and you get six masks in a pack, so they’re under £10 each. With that logic, yes, but they’re still quite an investment. Somewhat on the fence on this one.
Would you recommend it to a friend?
Yes - especially a tired one.
Score: 9/10
Reviewer: AH
5 / 6
Chantecaille Gold Energizing Recovery Mask
Price: £185
Feedback: “While nothing will keep your skin, especially the delicate area around eyes, as bright and youthful as ample sleep, a clean diet and a zen frame of mind will, this breakthrough from Chantecaille is a close second best. Laced with DNA-protecting 24K gold and mineral-rich seaweed, these pre-saturated underyeye sheets immediately feel cool on skin and provide an instant pick-me-up. Packed with high-tech peptides to help fight wrinkles and dark circles as well as ultra hydrating hyaluronic acid, they give a long-term youth boost, too. 20 minutes later you’re smoother, revitalised and glowing with radiance. One word: Obsessed.
Were your eyes left de-puffed and rejuvenated?
I hadn’t looked that fresh since the day I was born.
Was it worth the money?
Eye-wateringly expensive but at this rate these pads are so good they’ll be putting plastic surgeons out of business.
Would you recommend it to a friend?
Most definitely.
Score: 10/10
Reviwer: KR
6 / 6
SK-II Signs Eye Mask
Price: £59
Feedback: "If you take preserving your eye area really seriously, these are the masks for you. If you’re not that fussed, don’t go there - these are eye masks for dedicated depuffers who have cash to splash on cutting-edge skincare technology. Generously infused with vitamins, peptides and SK-II’s signature youth boosting Pitera yeast strain (derived from sake), the large gel pads are incredibly refreshing when worn padding around the house (just don’t do a Nigella and put the bins out wearing them). Not only do they feel good, they also leave you looking incredibly fresh faced - they’re richly moisturising without being greasy and post-use my eye area looked plump and well rested. Shadows were banished and fine lines seemingly filled in.
"When you’ve not had much sleep but need to look ravishing, I’d call on these two every time, as they get to work in just 10 minutes to make you look instantly bright eyed and bushy tailed. As for long term anti-ageing effects, there were only two in each pack, so I can’t really comment on anything other than their (impressive) immediate effect. Using these on a regular basis would be an expensive anti-ageing ritual - save them for one-off occasions when you really need to look your best."
Did they leave your eye area more awake/firm?
Yes.
Was it worth the money?
It pains me to say this, but no. If there had been another set in the packet, I would have been swayed.
Would you recommend it to a friend?
Yes - they would be a reviving treat pre-wedding.
Score: 8/10
Reviewer: AH
More Gloss