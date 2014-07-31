Gloss Report: 5 eye masks tried and tested

2 / 6

Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Price: £25 (8 masks)

Buy online

Feedback: "Having never used eye masks before I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. However, after trying these Skyn eye patches they’re definitely a product I’ll be using again! After removing the backing, you simply pop the patches under your eyes and leave for ten minutes for smoother, cooler and more wide awake skin. They involved no mess and no fuss, and are perfect for a quick fix pampering session when you’re short on time."

Did they leave your eye area more awake/firm?

Yes, after just ten minutes with the patches my eyes felt instantly lifted and more awake. As soon as I put them on, the whole area felt cool and soothed, and they even helped make me feel less stressed! Perfect for a hot evening, they definitely made a big difference to how the skin around my eyes felt.

Was it worth the money?

At £25 for 8 I would say these eye patches are definitely worth the money. After use the skin is left feeling soft and super smooth.

Would you recommend it to a friend?

Yes perfect for a girly pamper session or a quick fix to beat tiredness - I would definitely recommend this product to a friend.

Score: 10/10

Reviewer: EJ